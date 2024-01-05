Gov. Phil Murphy signs law to create new grief curriculum in NJ schools

Legislation signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday will require school districts to provide instruction on grief as part of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards in Comprehensive Health and Physical Education.

What does the new law do?

Jan 3, 2024; Hackensack, NJ, USA; Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during the Bergen County Board of County Commissioners Reorganization Meeting.

Public schools will now have to provide instruction for students in grades eight through 12, on, at a minimum, the physical, emotional and behavioral symptoms of grief; coping mechanisms and techniques for handling grief and loss; and resources available to students, including in-school support, mental health crisis support and individual and group therapy.

The Department of Education will be required to provide school districts with age-appropriate resources concerning grief. This will take effect immediately and requires the State Board of Education to adopt standards pertaining to grief concurrent with the five-year review and update cycle of the content areas.

What did Murphy say?

“Grief can be a debilitating experience that lasts a lifetime when not addressed properly,” Murphy said in a statement. “Having lost my parents, other family members, dear friends, and loved ones, I understand the pain grief can hold on a person. It is my hope that prioritizing the teaching of grief and loss in schools will provide students with the tools and resources they need to cope with the challenges of life.”

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ law creates public school curriculum for coping with grief