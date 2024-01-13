Gov. Phil Murphy signs trio of bills aimed at NJ immigrant communities

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a batch of bills geared toward helping New Jersey's vast immigrant community.

The three new laws will provide work protections for domestic workers, provide further language options on official government documents and expand the designations available for identification.

“In New Jersey, our greatest strength lies in our diversity. These bills recognize that our state’s immigrant families and diverse communities enrich our cultural, social, and economic identity,” Murphy said. “I am proud to sign legislation that supports New Jerseyans in achieving the American Dream, accessing government services, and being appropriately represented in data and analytics that may inform our work.”

The New Jersey Domestic Workers' Bill of Rights Act

The press conference room in the newly-renovated New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The New Jersey Domestic Workers' Bill of Rights Act creates standards that have previously been absent from the industry including health and safety protections as well as privacy rights. It also establishes anti-discrimination and anti-harassment rights. Domestic workers will also no longer be excluded from the New Jersey State Wage and Hour Law.

Now domestic workers will have to enter into a written contract with their employers. There will also be required meal times and paid breaks as well as advance notice prior to termination.

“This law establishes basic legal rights for New Jersey’s 50,000 workers, many of whom are experiencing wage theft, denial of breaks, and lack of sick leave,” Senator and former Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake said. “Domestic workers care for families and homes across our state. They deserve basic rights and dignity.”

Trenton makes: Liquor license reform and raises for lawmakers: Two bills head to Gov. Phil Murphy's desk

New AAPI data collection law also signed

The second new law changes how data is collected on residents who identify as members of the Asian-American/Pacific Islander community. That designation will now be broken down further into Native Hawaiian, Middle Eastern, South Asian and Indian.

"Our state has long been a cultural and ethnic melting pot, welcoming new immigrants from all over the world,” state Sen. Vin Gopal said. “As more and varied race and ethnic groups continue to come into New Jersey, state agencies must review and when necessary adjust data collection methods so as to reflect the demographic information of these newcomers in order to help agencies meet their specific needs as they arise.”

Charlie Stile: Here are five takeaways from Gov. Phil Murphy's State of the State address

Official documents must be able to be translated

The third new law requires state agencies and departments to translate documents into the seven most spoken non-English languages in the state. And government agencies will have to create a language access plan.

"Diversity is one of the Garden State’s greatest assets and nearly a third of New Jerseyans age 5 and older speak a language other than English,” Assemblywoman Ellen Park said. “By requiring essential documents and other information to be available in seven of the most commonly spoken non-English languages, New Jersey will ensure access to public services will be determined by eligibility, not by language proficiency.”

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Phil Murphy signs bills to aid NJ immigrant communities