Gov. Reeves touts $10 billion deal for Central Mississippi that would bring 1,000 jobs

A tech company will invest $10 billion to build two data processing centers that will create 1,000 jobs in central Mississippi, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday.

Reeves said it will be the state’s largest-ever largest private corporate investment — four times larger than the previous record. He is asking the Republican-controlled Legislature to meet in a special session Thursday to approve $44 million in state incentives.

“This is truly a monumental day for the state of Mississippi,” Reeves said during a news conference, where he was surrounded by legislators.

He said he will announce the name of the company after legislators finish the special session, and the data centers could be at least partially open by 2027.

Most of the state money — $32 million — will go toward job training programs, Reeves said.

The two sites are in Madison County, north of the capital city of Jackson, he said. One is a short drive from the Jackson city limit and the other is close to a Nissan automotive manufacturing plant near Canton.

Reeves is asking legislators to authorize Madison County to borrow $215.1 million from the state, and that money will be repaid by fees the company will pay to the county in place of taxes. That money will pay for improvements to roads and the extension of water and sewer systems. The county also will build a new fire station.

Mississippi legislators met in special session last week and approved incentives for a factory that will manufacture batteries for electric vehicles. It will be in Marshall County, which is in the far northern end of the state near the Tennessee state line.