Gov. Reynolds introduces bill that critics say erases trans Iowans' existence
Barkley didn't mince words with people who think Taylor Swift is ruining football.
Here's what you can do to manage medical bills and the stress they can cause.
Google Maps is introducing a generative AI feature to help you discover new places, the company announced today. Using large language models (LLMs), the new feature analyzes the over 250 million locations on Google Maps and contributions from over 300 million Local Guides to pull up suggestions based on what you’re looking for. For instance, if you want to find cool thrift shops in San Francisco, you can search “places with a vintage vibe in SF,” and Maps will generate shopping recommendations organized by categories, as well as “photo carousels and review summaries,” the company explains.
Disney filed a notice of appeal on Thursday after a federal judge dismissed the company's free speech lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a day prior.
Elgato just announced a pair of capture cards that support the latest technology specification. The 4K X and 4K Pro offer true HDR10 support, USB 3.2 connectivity, VRR and can capture 4K gameplay at 144fps.
The stories you need to start your day: The child tax credit bill moves to the Senate, Black History Month and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The ongoing political firestorm stems from what Disney characterizes as a politically targeted response over Disney's reaction to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.
Apps like Robinhood made investing in stocks easier, and Finvest wants to do the same thing for investing in U.S. Treasury Bills. Shivam Bharuka, co-founder and CEO of Get Moving, started working on Finvest in 2023. With interest rates at such high levels, Bharuka wanted to take advantage of the environment -- however, banks were giving pennies on the dollar, he told TechCrunch.
Mini's first standalone electric model, the Aceman, will make its debut later in 2024. It will slot below the new second-generation Countryman.
Like many taxpayers, you might struggle with this choice every tax season: take the standard deduction vs. itemized deductions. We explain the differences and help you decide.
Apple's new rules include charging developers a "Core Technology Fee" of €0.50 (around 54 cents) per install after an app reaches a 1 million download threshold for the year
Are those earbuds looking extra waxy? Keep them pristine — and protect your ears — with a few simple steps.
Shortwave, an email client built by former Google engineers, is launching new AI-powered features such as instant summaries that will show up atop an email, a writing assistant to echo your writing and extending its AI assistant function to iOS and Android, and multi-select AI actions. The startup introduced AI-powered summaries last year, but you had to tap a button to generate that summary. You can tap on that sentence to generate a slightly longer summary and even ask the assistant questions about the thread.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
Credit cards can be an outstanding personal finance tool for a number of reasons. You can even pay bills with a credit card — the secret is knowing which expenses to cover.
Tesla will spend $500 million to build one of its so-called "Dojo" supercomputers at its Buffalo, New York factory, the state's governor Kathy Hochul said Friday during a news conference just days after CEO Elon Musk called the project a "long shot." Tesla’s decision was "informed by New York’s reliable power supply, strong talent pipeline and availability of usable space for the project," according to Hochul's office. Dojo, which was first announced at Tesla's "AI Day" event in 2021, is a supercomputer meant to help advance the company's still-unrealized goal of building a self-driving car.
Of late, one of the most intense ones centers around humanoid robots. Proponents of the form factor point out that we’ve built our world to fit ourselves, so it makes sense that we would build robots like ourselves to fit it. The form factor also flies in the face of decades of conventional wisdom that has championed single-purpose robots – that is, machines that are built to do one thing extremely well a whole lot of times.
Apple’s Stolen Device Protection is a new feature that makes it harder for iPhone thieves to wreak further havoc. The feature requires a combination of biometric scans and time delays before using payment features or changing account security when it's away from familiar locations.