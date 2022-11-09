Gov. Ron DeSantis cruises to victory to win a second term as he bashes 'woke mob'

MarketWatch

Tuesday’s announcement that Kohl’s Corp. CEO Michelle Gass is stepping down to join Levi Strauss & Co. is great news for the clothier best known for its blue jeans, according to retail expert Carol Spieckerman. “It could be seen as a loss for Kohl’s and a win for Levi’s,” Spieckerman, president of retail advisory firm Spieckerman Retail, told MarketWatch. In a statement, Kohl’s (KSS) announced that Gass would step down effective Dec. 2.