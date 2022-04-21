Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Following In Richard Nixon’s Footsteps, Miami Herald Warns

The Miami Herald warned Wednesday how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is taking a page from disgraced former President Richard Nixon’s playbook with his attack on Disney.

The newspaper’s editorial board condemned potential GOP 2024 presidential candidate DeSantis’ push “to strip Walt Disney World of the special taxing district that independently governs it” as “an act of pure vengeance” and “the stuff of Richard Nixon and his enemies list.”

“It’s clear that the governor has been nursing a towering grudge against Disney ever since the company had the nerve to listen to its employees and — belatedly, but rightly — speak out against the “Don’t say gay” bill, withholding political campaign contributions in Florida,” the board wrote in a scathing editorial.

DeSantis is “using the levers of government to crush his enemy,” the board argued, and his claim of simply trying to eliminate pre-1968 special taxing districts “doesn’t pass the smell test” because it’s a “precision missile strike” aimed at the entertainment company.

“Back in 1971, Nixon’s list had 20 names on it. Over the next few years, it grew to 576 names. We all know how that ended,” the board concluded. “Now we have DeSantis’ frightening misuse of power. It must stop here, and that starts with lawmakers stiffening their backbones. Today, it’s Disney. Tomorrow, who knows?”

Read the full editorial here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

