Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday.

The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. The governor also said he did not watch the program.

During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties. While mocking Ron DeSantis, he alluded to DeSantis being in attendance, though the governor was not there.

DeSantis said his office had rejected the invitation to the dinner. "For them to advertise me … that is a lie,” DeSantis said. “Here they are saying how important they are, that they are somehow these paragons of truth, and, yet, there they are lying about something that is readily verifiable,” he said.

DeSantis said the idea he would have ever gone to the dinner is false. “That just shows you why that cabal of people in D.C. and New York are reviled by so many Americans. I think it's a reputation that's been well deserved,” he said.