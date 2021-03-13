Gov. Ron DeSantis said 'any type of lockdown' in Florida is 'insane,' despite Biden's warning of possibly reinstating restrictions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. oe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis said there would be no lockdowns in the state of Florida.

  • His remarks run contrary to President Joe Biden's warning one day earlier that the US might "have to reinstate restrictions" if the public isn't vigilant.

  • "To even contemplate doing any type of lockdown, honestly it's insane," DeSantis said.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday shot down the notion of instituting a lockdown in his state, despite a warning from President Joe Biden that there might have to be additional coronavirus restrictions put in place if the public isn't "vigilant."

"To even contemplate doing any type of lockdown, honestly it's insane," DeSantis said during a press conference.

"That's not gonna happen in the state of Florida," he continued. "We're gonna continue doing what works, but under no circumstances would we entertain anything of the sort."

Biden in his prime-time Thursday address said beating the coronavirus pandemic depends on "national unity."

"And national unity isn't just how politics and politicians vote in Washington or what the loudest voices say on cable or online. Unity is what we do together as fellow Americans," he said. "Because if we don't stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track. And, please, we don't want to do again."

Biden did not specify any states when talking about the potential for added restrictions.

Still, DeSantis insisted on Friday, "we are not going to let him lock down Florida."

"We like the fact that people have been able to work here," the governor said. "So we're going to continue doing what works, but under no circumstances would we entertain doing anything of the sort."

It's been just over one year since the WHO declared the coronavirus a pandemic. Since then, more than 29 million people in the United States have contracted the virus, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Of that, more than 500,000 Americans have died.

Florida alone has more than 1.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Hopkins data.

DeSantis' remarks come as crowds of mask-less spring breakers appear in the state, and as numerous COVID-19 variants emerge.

"We've made so much progress. This is not the time to let up," Biden said in his address. "Just as we are emerging from a dark winter into a hopeful spring and summer is not the time to not stick with the rules."

DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Lost recording of Trump pressuring a Georgia election official was uncovered in an investigator's trash folder, report says

    In the call, Trump pressured a Georgia investigator to look into nonexistent election fraud to ensure the "right answer comes out."

  • How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to “wait for the facts." The state’s two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the 27 other members of New York’s congressional delegation have called for his resignation. Leaders in the state Assembly on Thursday announced an impeachment investigation, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.

  • Republicans remain confident Biden's agenda is 'classic Democratic overreach'

    President Biden has pleasantly surprised progressive lawmakers in the Democratic Party throughout the first several weeks since he took office, The Washington Post reports. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called his agenda "bold" and "transformative," adding that "where candidate Joe Biden started is different from where President Joe Biden started." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), meanwhile, compared Biden favorably to former President Franklin Roosevelt, arguing that just as Roosevelt understood during the Great Depression, Biden is aware "this country today faces a series of unprecedented crises." At the same time, Republicans are confident the tide will turn against Biden thanks to "classic Democratic overreach," Doug Andres, the press secretary for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), told the Post. Chris Hartline, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, pinpointed immigration as the issue that could come back to bite Biden. "Democrats saw the 2020 election as a repudiation of all of [former President Donald] Trump’s policies and all of the Republicans’ policies, when in fact the things we’ve proposed on immigration are very popular, in a way that not just unifies our base but also helps us bring back a lot of the moderates and independents and Hispanic voters," he told the Post. Even some Democrats agree Biden can't leave the GOP completely in the dust. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) said "we have to have bipartisan cooperation if we're going to tackle" issues like immigration. "We don't want to pass these with Democratic votes alone," he continued. "And I'm not talking about one or two Republicans; I'm talking about a significant number of votes from the opposing party." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comStimulus checks are already out the door7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe Netflix password sharing apocalypse is nigh

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely claims 'all those illegals' are celebrating with 'big barbacoas' on the border while thousands of migrant children are being detained

    Republican lawmakers are trying to raise alarm about "super-spreader caravans" of immigrants in an attempt to weaponize immigration against Biden.

  • Ex-FDA chief says majority of Americans will be gathering "long before" July 4

    Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday that he expects Americans will be having small get-togethers "well before" President Biden's July 4 target.Catch up quick: Biden announced in a primetime address on Thursday that he was ordering states to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all residents by May 1, and set a goal for Americans to be able to safely congregate in small groups by the Fourth of JulyStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut Gottlieb — who led the FDA under President Trump, now serves on Pfizer's board, and has been a leading public health voice throughout the pandemic — said on Friday: "I think we should be giving public health advice that is in line with where people are.""[When] people feel the risk declining because they’ve been vaccinated, because they see infection levels going down in many parts of the country, they’re going to be willing to take more risk because they sense that their vulnerability is declining. And you know what? They’re right."The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued guidance this month that said fully vaccinated people can gather in small groups indoors — without masks — and still be safe. But the agency has cautioned against travel, even for vaccinated Americans, and warned states not to lift restrictions too early out of concern for another coronavirus wave driven by new variants.About 19% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, per CDC data. About 10% are fully vaccinated.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Tanzania's president is one of the world's most prominent Covid-deniers - and now he may be hospitalized with Covid

    The president was last seen in public 17 days ago and his disappearance has sparked speculation about his health.

  • Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Wants to Move on From Those 500,000+ COVID Deaths

    Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Friday said President Joe Biden needlessly focused on the American COVID-19 death toll during his Thursday night news briefing. Instead, he said, Biden could have spent time praising former president Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “We don’t need to go over the 500,000 dead. We had that moment,” Kilmeade said during a “Fox & Friends” review of the president’s primetime address. “Let’s talk about the future moving forward. Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn’t praise, he kicks them in the groin,” he added. Also Read: Fox News Adds Weird 'Tucker Reaction' Cam to Biden Speech (Video) He also mentioned during the morning show’s discussion of Biden’s speech that the president, in his opinion, doesn’t give Trump and his Operation Warp Speed enough credit for the rate of vaccination happening in America now. On Wednesday, one day before his predecessor gave his primetime address about the pandemic that has killed over half a million Americans, Trump released a statement that read, “I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful “shot” for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!” In January, Biden’s chief of staff Rob Klain said the Trump administration left no distribution plan for the coronavirus vaccine. “The process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House,” Klain told NBC’s “Meet the Press” shortly after the Biden administration took over. Fox News has contributed programming of its own to honoring the lives lost, as well as educating viewers about topics like business re-openings and the vaccine rollout. This week, the network ran a series of special programming honoring the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s designation of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. Watch the Friday moment below, via Media Matters. Brian Kilmeade: "We don't need to go over the 500,000 dead, we had that moment. Let's talk about the future moving forward. Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn't praise, he kicks them in the groin." pic.twitter.com/n9OupjYfAF — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 12, 2021 Read original story Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Wants to Move on From Those 500,000+ COVID Deaths At TheWrap

  • GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Daylight-saving time starts on Sunday. Some US senators are trying to get rid of the clock-change ritual.

    At 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, daylight-saving time will start in most of the US. After clocks change, car accidents and heart attacks increase.

  • I just bought a seller-financed home with an 8.99% interest rate. Is that legal?

    'We are basically paying mostly all-interest payments and only reducing the principal balance by only about $1,160 during the whole first year. '

  • A California man who killed his 2 autistic sons by driving them off a wharf was sentenced to 212 years in prison

    Ali F. Elmezayen bought more than $3 million of life and accidental death insurance policies for him and his family between July 2012 and March 2013.

  • Postal Service Earmarking $40B To Boost Share Of Package Market

    Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers on Thursday that the U.S. Postal Service needs to make significant changes if it hopes to survive — and the biggest of those likely will be further adjusting to consumers' growing appetite for package delivery. Testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee, DeJoy provided some insight into his agency's 10-year operational strategy that he said will be formally released in the coming weeks. "This plan is about service excellence at affordable prices, a commitment to six- and seven-day-per-week delivery," he said. "It will have some big numbers for investing into the organization and workforce — approaching $40 billion — and spurring innovation for growth." As has been the case with previous congressional hearings for which DeJoy was called to testify over the past several months, lawmakers — largely Democrats — badgered him about service declines during the pandemic, ballot delivery in the run-up to last fall's election and problems delivering first-class mail that continue in specific regions of the country. But they were also eager for more details on the agency's operational strategy. "Everyone recognizes the decline in mail volume that has been happening over the last 10 years — over 40% — that is projected to decline another 35-40% over the next 10 years," DeJoy asserted. At the same time, he said, the Postal Service delivers only about 35% of the country's package delivery volume, much of which is handled by private carriers FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and UPS (NYSE: UPS). In contrast to mail, package volume is expected to double over the next six or seven years. As a result, he said, "we need to reorganize ourselves — which is part of what this plan will do to address the marketplace." Part of that will include investing in larger package facilities and new package-sorting equipment. But it will also involve changing service standards, DeJoy said. "The service standards that we have now have not been met in the last seven to eight years," he said, because "they're not achievable in the current environment. We cannot go from California to New York in three days without going on planes, and we don't own planes." Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, was concerned about where package service to rural areas fits in the Postal Service's operational plans, which will also involve some form of consolidation. "This board and this management team are very committed to keeping our service to rural America," DeJoy said. "When we roll out the plan, you will see that a big part of this is to attain financial sustainability and have revenue growth and to become self-sustaining," which is part of the agency's congressional mandate. But a self-sustaining business model for the Postal Service also leans heavily on legislation in Congress that would relieve the agency of the current requirement to pre-fund retiree health care for 75 years, DeJoy noted. The legislation seems to have bipartisan support. "We have a significant alignment to make in how we run our network. The pandemic and the service impacts we had over the last several months are a view of what's to come if we don't make change." Related articles: In testimony before Congress, DeJoy rips into air carrier performance Lawmakers grill DeJoy on alleged conflicts of interest with Amazon, XPO FedEx completes shift of former Postal Service business, rebrands service Click for more FreightWaves articles by John Gallagher. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMedically Necessary: Demand Surge, Supply Shortages Complicate COVID-19 Waste ManagementGM Extends Auto Plant Closures Due To Chip Shortage© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Trump's Twitter ban hurt him more than losing the election to Biden, his niece Mary says

    Trump's niece Mary tells Insider that her uncle's Twitter ban would have hit him harder than losing the election to Joe Biden.

  • Nixon's White House counsel, who played a key role in the Watergate scandal, says Trump could get indicted by the Manhattan DA within days

    John Dean, who turned on Nixon and became a key witness in the Watergate coverup, was commenting on Michael Cohen's latest activity.

  • Tim Scott: Biden was ungracious in vaccine speech, gave no credit to 'genius' Trump admin

    Sen. Tim Scott praised the 'genius' of the Trump administration on Operation Warp Speed while blasting President Biden's speech that bestowed no credit on the previous administration.

  • 6 things that could get you a bigger tax refund during the pandemic

    Make pandemic relief work for you when you file your taxes.

  • In light of Cuomo allegations, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggests Dems have a double standard when it comes to allegations of sexual harassment

    Whitmer said she supported New York AG Tish James' investigation, and shared that she is a survivor of sexual assault, according to Politico.

  • Is the case against former officer Derek Chauvin falling apart?

    Alan Dershowitz joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss the latest in trial stemming from George Floyd death

  • Border patrol officer: Situation at southern border is ‘worst I’ve ever seen’

    Border Patrol Union Vice President Chris Cabrera speaks one-on-one with Griff Jenkins on ‘Fox News Live.’

  • Trump Manhattan Properties Targeted By DA Are Struggling: Report

    Banks have placed some of the ex-president's buildings on debt watch lists.