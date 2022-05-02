Gov. Ron DeSantis says he hopes to flip Florida to a solid red state with his reelection

Less than two years after President Donald Trump won Florida for a second time, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he thinks the state will turn solidly red if he's reelected.

"My goal would be, if we win the election really big, people like you who analyze these things are going to say: 'The days of Florida being a swing state are over. Florida is a red state." DeSantis said in a podcast interview with Fox News Contributor Lisa Boothe, which aired Monday. "And I think that's because of a lot of what we've done."

He's running for reelection and the primary is on Aug. 23.

DeSantis, who defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum for governor in 2018 by 0.4 percentage points, has supported several pieces of conservative legislation.

Last year, he signed a law which makes it harder to vote in Florida.

This year, DeSantis signed "Parental Rights in Education," bill into law, which forbids speech that discusses sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools in kindergarten through third grade. The governor then signed a law to take away Disney's self-governing authority in Florida because the company spoke out against the "Parental Rights in Education" law. He's also banned specific math textbooks because he said they include prohibited topics such as the "critical race theory."

Trump, Obama have won Florida

Historically, Florida has been a swing state in presidential elections.

In the last two elections, Republicans have won. President Joe Biden lost to Donald Trump by 375,000 votes in 2020, and in 2016 Trump had 112,911 more votes than Hilary Clinton, according to the New York Times.

Former President Barack Obama was the last Democrat to win the state, in both the 2008 and 2012 elections. He defeated then-Sen. John McCain 51% to 48%, and led Sen. Mitt Romney 50% to 49.1%.

DeSantis is popular in Florida, with an approval rating of 58% compared to 38 who disapprove of him, a poll done by Morning Consult last month shows.

