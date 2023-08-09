Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell from office

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the suspension of Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell, a decision that has been looming over the prosecutor since February, when the governor condemned her office following a deadly shooting spree in Pine Hills.

At a press conference, DeSantis said Worrell and her office has been “clearly and constitutionally derelict” in her duty and said her policies justify her removal from office. Andrew A. Bain, a judge in Orange and Osceola counties, has been appointed by the governor.

DeSantis said Worrell had a pattern or practice to avoid minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes, drug trafficking offenses and a pattern to allow juveniles to avoid serious charges or incarceration altogether. He also accused her office of limiting charges for child pornography.

Employees have been barred from entering the State Attorney’s Office in Orlando, according to a letter sent to the Sentinel by a source familiar with the situation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

