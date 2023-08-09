Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell from office

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the suspension of Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell, a decision that has been looming over the prosecutor since February, when the governor condemned her office following a deadly shooting spree in Pine Hills.

At a press conference, DeSantis said Worrell and her office has been “clearly and constitutionally derelict” in her duty and said her policies justify her removal from office. Andrew A. Bain, a judge in Orange and Osceola counties, has been appointed by the governor.

DeSantis said Worrell had a pattern or practice to avoid minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes, drug trafficking offenses and a pattern to allow juveniles to avoid serious charges or incarceration altogether. He also accused her office of limiting charges for child pornography.

Both DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody mentioned the shooting in Orlando that left two police officers injured over the weekend as an example of the consequences from Worrell’s policies.

On Monday, two days before her suspension, Worrell rebuked accusations from police union officials who said her office should have done more to keep the man accused of shooting the officers behind bars when he was arrested earlier this year.

Worrell said the 28-year-old with a lengthy criminal history was out on bond at the discretion of the judge over the case. She noted that bond decisions are not made by prosecutors.

The police union’s criticisms were the latest of many public denouncements of Worrell by the heads of the largest law enforcement agencies in the Ninth Circuit, as well as GOP officials including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and DeSantis.

DeSantis’ general counsel Ryan Newman sent a letter to Worrell’s office days after the governor came out against her office demanding records from the Pine Hills shooter’s previous cases which, except for one, occurred before Worrell took office in January 2021.

The letter also demanded records of every instance in which a person arrested for a felony or in violation of probation was not charged by her office. Worrell complied with the request and immediately labeled it an effort to “build a case” to eventually justify her suspension.

Story continues

She has said Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Osceola Sheriff Marcos López interviewed local law enforcement as well as spoke to her former employees to find out if she has policies of non-prosecution to aid the governor’s office. Both sheriffs have denied this.

However, DeSantis’ Public Safety Czar Larry Keefe testified in November that, while soliciting complaints from Florida sheriffs about their local prosecutors, he spoke with Mina, who had grievances about Worrell similar to the ones against Andrew Warren, a former Hillsborough County prosecutor suspended by DeSantis last year after he pledged not to prosecute those seeking or providing abortions or gender-affirming health care.

Warren’s case seeking to be reinstated was thrown out in June by the Supreme Court, which found that Warren waited too long to file a petition.

On Wednesday morning, a flyer was being passed around the courthouse in Orlando announcing Worrell’s suspension and the pause of court proceedings.

“There is no court this morning,” the flyer said. “Please go to your office or work station as you normally would and begin your normal work tasks.”

According to an email from Lisa Munyon, chief judge in the Ninth Judicial Circuit, all court proceedings will be paused until 1:30 p.m.

Worrell will be holding a press conference about her suspension at 11 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando.

Judge Bain takes over

As a county judge, Bain handles civil disputes involving $30,000 or less. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2020. Before that Bain, 37, worked as a prosecutor for about seven years in the Orange-Osceola circuit, handling cases involving misdemeanors, felonies and juvenile delinquencies.

In an interview with the Sentinel while seeking re-election last year, Bain said his life experiences — from being a McDonald’s fry cook to being an athlete — made him a judge with “sharp hearing and the ability to understand.”

Bain played football at the University of Miami and before attending law school at Florida A&M University College of Law.” The ability to listen with your whole body by a person with diverse life experiences brings the ability to understand the parties before the court,” Bain said.

During his time overseeing criminal cases in county court, Bain received low marks in a judicial-qualifications poll by the Central Florida Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, ranking last among Orange County criminal judges, with respondents describing him as “state-leaning” or prosecution-biased.

During a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters, Bain confirmed his membership in the Federalist Society, a powerful legal organization influential in getting conservatives appointed to the judiciary, from local courts to the U.S. Supreme Court. DeSantis has also often turned to the group’s members when making appointments, including to Florida’s Supreme Court.

“I am a member simply for this reason: My grandmother was a sharecropper, so when she came time to harvest her harvest in her family and the landowner shorted her, she had no legal recourse because the judges made the laws,” he said. “And that’s purely unfair. And that stuff’s been going on forever.”

His wide-ranging explanation touched on numerous historical references, without addressing how they factored into his Federalist Society membership.

“Those judges, those purposeless judges that brought you Jim Crow, have authorized the imprisonment of Japanese Americans, have told American citizens they’re not American citizens, they’re Samoan Islanders, because they’re too different,” he said. “Those same judges have also allowed the removal of women’s rights to even have babies because they have babies out of wedlock. So I don’t believe in that type of system. That system is unfair, it’s unjust.”

The society says that it prefers a textualist and originalist interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, rather than for judges to interpret the law. Bain seemed to refer to that ideology before finishing his response.

“It’s unjust that somebody would not know what the law is before they showed up in court,” he said. “That seems to be an unfair process that you can’t, we cannot sustain in our society.”

-------