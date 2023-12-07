Gov. Ron DeSantis tells us who he really is by who he allows in his political club.

A man is known by the company he keeps. That saying is attributed to Aesop but it's no fable. There's a lot of truth to it. And as far as the company Gov. Ron DeSantis keeps, it’s a mixed bag.

We’re encouraged the Governor this week called for the resignation of Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler amid rape allegations.

A woman with whom Ziegler and his wife acknowledged participating in at least one previous ménage à trois, alleged that he showed up at her Sarasota apartment one day without the wife and forced himself on her. The police report indicates that she went to a hospital and got a rape kit. She also confided to a relative that she had been raped; and detectives monitored her on the phone confronting Ziegler, who denied he raped her.

Ziegler’s guilt or innocence has yet to be adjudicated. As of this writing, he hasn’t even been charged. But the disturbing allegations spelled out in police reports and sworn affidavit include enough detail to warrant the investigation. As the main function of a chairman is to enhance public confidence in the party and what it stands for, Ziegler should at the very least step down until the matter is resolved.

Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler is being investigated by the Sarasota Police Department over sexual assault allegations. [Herald-Tribune staff photo / Dan Wagner]

For a party that acts remarkably forgiving of its members’ lies, fraud, impeachments, indictments, insurrection and sex scandals, it’s refreshing to see the Florida Governor stake out a position that reflects, if not a moral compass, then at least a political one that poses beside the concept of right and wrong. It’s a low bar, admittedly.

DeSantis is hardly off the hook, though, when it comes to the company he keeps. A few examples:

-- He brought in an anti-vaxxer as surgeon general and quickly engineered for him a lucrative, tenured faculty position at the state’s premier institution of higher education, the University of Florida. Politico reported last week that Dr. Joseph Ladapo hasn’t even shown up at the UF campus more than twice in his first year and hasn't taught a class; nor has he conducted any of the internal medicine research that others on the faculty expected of him.

But, he had the one qualification DeSantis required, an inclination to puppet the Governor’s political line on COVID, rather than that espoused by the vast majority of medical scientists. And as a plus, he's been campaigning for DeSantis in New Hampshire.

-- The Governor named a Republican former U.S. senator with limited educational credentials, Ben Sasse, president of UF.

-- He parted company with the leaders of well-regarded New College of Florida, to replace them with a cadre of right-wing partisans rather than independent academics.

-- He also fired two elected state attorneys whose politics conflicted with his own.

The scandal surrounding party chair Ziegler came at a particularly sensitive time for Gov. DeSantis. He lags far behind Trump in the presidential primary polls and recently South Carolina’s Nikki Haley appears to be nudging him out of the No. 2 position. So it was important that he distance himself.

Ziegler’s attorney insists his client will be exonerated.

Meanwhile, though, as the investigation proceeds, while DeSantis acknowledged that Ziegler is innocent unless proven guilty, he urged him to resign. The allegations present a distraction from the mission of electing Republicans, the Governor said. With Ziegler resisting the call to step down, Florida Republican officeholders have indicated they'll meet on the matter soon.

With the U.S. House expulsion last week of Congressman George Santos (R-N.Y.) after an ethics investigation proved him unworthy of constituents, one can only hope that the tide is turning for the GOP, that members will at last show themselves willing to come down on the side of values, even when an accused is a member of their team.

To be sure, two events like this hardly make for momentum. But remember, this is a party that in recent years has increasingly sacrificed once-conservative values on the altar of a leader who demonstrates no values.

Plenty of people get falsely accused, no question about it, and it's easy to pile on. But politicians win our respect by voicing support for a set of values that all of us should live by, rather than twiddling thumbs and looking the other way.

