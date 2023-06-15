Gov. Ron DeSantis veto pen targets public broadcasting projects across Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at public broadcasting spending with his line-item veto, striking $6.4 million in capital spending on health and safety projects at public broadcasting stations across the state.

DeSantis vetoed far fewer items in the state budget than in previous years, cutting about $511 million, whereas in previous years his vetoes have ranged in the billions.

DeSantis vetoed a similar list of public broadcast projects in 2022.

The items vetoed Thursday were for projects at 16 public television and radio stations and ranged from $18,000 to $631,160, all aimed at repairing health and safety issues with public broadcasting station facilities. Some of the projects included repairing deteriorating broadcast antennas.

Most public broadcast stations in the state are affiliated with a public university or college.

The $6.4 million was budgeted to come out of the state's Public Education Capital Outlay and Debt Service Trust Fund before it was vetoed.

Pensacola saw both of its public broadcast stations' projects nixed, with WSRE-TV losing $100,000 to replace a studio transmitter link and WUWF-FM losing $593,000 to replace an obsolete backup generator and transfer switch.

Jacksonville's WJCT-TV/FM lost two projects to replace a damaged studio floor and restrooms totaling $803,294.

WDNA-FM Miami lost $19,855 to replace a leaking HVAC system.

WEDU-TV in Tampa and St. Petersburg lost a project to replace mildewed and unhealthy ceiling tiles totaling $347,628.

WEFS-TV in Cocoa lost a project to apply a galvanized coating to a deteriorating antenna tower for $18,850.

WFIT-FM in Melbourne lost $576,500 to replace its main satellite dish.

WFSU-TV/FM in Tallahassee lost two projects that would replace emergency equipment for $57,000 and repaint its broadcast tower to meet Federal Aviation Administration safety requirements.

WGCU-TV/FM in Ft. Myers and Naples lost two projects to replace a backup generator for $175,000 and an unsafe lighting grid for $350,000.

WKGC-FM in Panama City lost $215,050 to replace a failing main generator, transfer switch, and fuel tank.

WMFE-FM in Orlando lost two projects to repair a failing sewer lift station for $508,431 and replace its fire alarm system for $197,347.

WUCF-TV in Orlando lost $625,000 to buy an emergency backup transmitter.

WUFT-TV/FM in Gainesville lost $150,000 to replace FAA safety lights.

WUSF-FM in Tampa lost two projects to replace obsolete electrical systems for $392,750 and damaged guy wires on a broadcast antenna for $172,134.

WXEL-TV in Boynton Beach lost $600,000 for a project to replace aging HVAC systems and building infrastructure.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: DeSantis vetoes PBS and NPR station projects across Florida