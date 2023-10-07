Gov. Ron DeSantis weighs in on who should be the next speaker of the House
Presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis weighs in on who should be elected as the next GOP Speaker of the House, after the controversial ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
Presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis weighs in on who should be elected as the next GOP Speaker of the House, after the controversial ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
There have been open discussions of expelling the Florida congressman from the House Republican Conference.
There is the potential for a government shutdown and continued threats against democracy.
Enough Republicans joined Matt Gaetz’s effort in a pair of floor votes.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy — and where the House and Republican Party go from here.
Democrats could have swooped in at the last moment to save Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as House speaker in an effort led by members of his own party.
Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker ever to be voted out of the position on Tuesday and lawmakers warned of weeks of chaos ahead.
From travel delays to limited food inspections, a government shutdown would touch millions of Americans.
Trump continues to lead the Republican field, with hopes for a new standard-bearer failing to materialize, three new polls suggest.
Fans say this speaker can stand up to rain and water without breaking a sweat.
The former Governor of California says he still struggles with his body image.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
Watch movies, play games, read books and rock out — the tablet over 88,000 Amazon shoppers vouch for is only $75 right now.
Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
Markets are finally starting to punish the United States for years of shabby financial management. Don't expect relief from the jokers in Congress.
NASA has a livestream planned for 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11 to reveal the sample its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected from asteroid Bennu.
The Washington senator with three decades of service is behind only Vice President Kamala Harris in the chain of succession.
Without a Speaker of the House, experts fear Washington's two parties may be far away from a deal, intensifying fears that a government shutdown could shock markets.
A review of our 2023 Toyota Sienna minivan hybrid vehicle. We test it out for its daily driving and road trip capabilities during our long-term test.
After years of development, the moment is finally here: Amazon will send two of its Kuiper test satellites to space, as the company looks to take on reigning incumbent SpaceX with its own satellite internet constellation. In a recent blog post, Amazon said the two satellites -- dubbed KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 -- are “the first iterations of more than 3,200 satellites Project Kuiper plans to manufacture and deploy over the next six years.” Although the company will have a long way to go before filling the skies with its mega-constellation, the launch represents a key milestone and will no doubt give Amazon’s technical Kuiper team tons of data on satellite performance.
Now that he's left "Yellowstone," the Oscar winner is ready to release his next Western. And the next.