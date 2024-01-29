Gov. Cooper makes push to improve NC reentry services
Reentry services are programs in place to help people previously incarcerated adjust and return to their communities as productive members.
Reentry services are programs in place to help people previously incarcerated adjust and return to their communities as productive members.
Stick to your keto diet with the best delivery meal kit options from Factor, Hello Fresh, Home Chef and more—tested and reviewed by experts.
Here’s how to plan around federal bank holidays, which could affect fund availability, deposits, and bill payments.
Evan Mobley has been out six weeks while recovering from a knee injury.
Don't be a flake — try these formulas from Nioxin, Selsun Blue and more, recommended by top dermatologists and hair stylists.
Media streamer Plex has raised new capital. The company, which began as a media organization startup, has morphed over the years to become a one-stop shop for all your media, including ad-supported streaming, which now accounts for much of its revenue growth. The new round, which has not yet been disclosed, is larger than Plex's $50 million growth round closed a few years ago and will help fuel the company's push toward profitability, expected by year-end or just after.
Ben Simmons hasn't played since Nov. 6
Find the service that offers more of what you want to watch -- and fits your budget to boot.
A former Activision executive is taking over at Blizzard as its new president. Johanna Faries was most recently general manager of Call of Duty.
Zoom is one of the first notable third-party apps that's coming to Apple Vision Pro. It will be available when the headset goes on sale on February 2.
Charlie Wilson has no plans to stop making music, as both young artists and established hitmakers continue to call him to collaborate.
A 2005 smart forfour pulse five-door hatchback, found in a British scrapyard.
Amazon has ended its bid to acquire iRobot, the maker of robotic vacuums, after running up against headwinds with European regulators. Amazon and iRobot have opted to mutually terminate their previously announced acquisition agreement, under which Amazon would've purchased iRobot for ~$1.7 billion in cash (or slightly lower). In a press release, the companies said that they saw "no path to regulatory approval in the European Union," preventing a deal from moving forward.
Many families are buying their own bounce houses. Here's how they can use them safely.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs — save a bundle on this beast while you can.
A year and a half after announcing its intention to acquire iRobot, Amazon’s deal is officially dead. All parties involved anticipated some level of regulatory scrutiny, but after a few decades of tech company consolidation, few expected this much friction. This morning’s news also finds iRobot laying off 350 people -- amounting to nearly one-third of its total headcount -- as longtime CEO Colin Angle steps down.
'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.
Wall Street expects Amazon to be a "disruptive force" as it begins its ad tier rollout on Prime Video.
Japan's lunar lander has regained power a full nine days after it landed on the moon's surface nearly upside down and was subsequently switched off.
While running a bar in Melbourne, Katy Barfield was taken aback by the large amount of ingredients thrown out at the end of each day. After doing some research, she realized that Australia produces about 7.6 million tonnes of food waste each year. Yume was created to tackle that problem by working with manufacturers like Unilever to redistribute surplus packaged food to businesses and charities.
A $15 wallet beloved by more than 50,000 fans, a #1 bestselling runing jacket, cute wool socks and more.