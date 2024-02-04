Gov. Sanders joins 13 U.S. governors, speaks at Texas border press conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was in Texas Sunday visiting the US-Mexico border with Texas governor Greg Abbott.

There were also 13 other republican governors on the trip. During the trip, they received a briefing on the state of Texas’s efforts to stop illegal immigration at Eagle Pass.

Gov. Sanders spoke to the crowd shortly after her tour and reaffirmed the Natural State’s support.

“Arkansas sent National Guard troops here last year and I can commit today that we will continue to do that over the course of this year as much as we can and as much as is needed until the federal government and Joe Biden step up and do their jobs,” Sanders stated.

In Washington D.C., negotiations continue on a proposal to overhaul the asylum system at the border.

A key test vote on a senate bill is expected to take place this week, but the lawmakers behind the bill said there is still a lot of work ahead before any bipartisan border security compromise makes it out of congress.

