Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls dividing line in America a choice of 'normal or crazy'
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders compared her political career to President Joe Biden's in the GOP's response to the State of the Union speech.
ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to White House Deputy Communications Director Kate Berner on President Joe Biden's plans for Tuesday's State of the Union Address.
President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday night at the U.S. Capitol. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discussed the temporary security measures for the event, guests invited by members of Congress and new comments from embattled Republican Congressman George Santos of New York.
It's not just the Super Bowl that's bringing a lot of sports fans to the Valley this week. One of the biggest stops of the PGA Tour is also taking place in Scottsdale.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been tapped by the GOP to deliver the State of the Union response. CBS News Chief Election & Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa and Matt Gorman, former NRCC communications director and vice president of Targeted Victory, explain what this decision signifies for the direction of the party and what they're seeing from GOP 2024 presidential hopefuls.
State says Murdaugh killed wife and son to shift attention from allegations of financial crimes.
Children in California will no longer be required to get a COVID vaccine to attend school, state public-health officials confirmed.
Rep. Lauren Boebert told a Dallas crowd God was using them in "mighty ways" and suggested she was used to stand up to Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
Just this week, Pope Francis reminded us discrimination is wrong. Urban Christian Academy shouldn’t suffer for being inclusive.
Although these brands are great places to buy from all year round, we’ve put together a list of products from some of our favorite black-owned businesses. This list has everything from workout gear, to bathing suits, to beauty products and gorgeous jewelry. So take a look at our picks and treat yourself to something new – you’ll receive an amazing new product while also celebrating Black History Month. A win-win!
Bruce Bennett originally faced 16 poaching-related counts, including unlawful possession of big game.
Asian stock markets rebounded Tuesday after Wall Street sank under pressure from worries about higher interest rates and after Japan reported stronger wage gains than expected. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Wall Street sank for a second day Monday after unexpectedly strong U.S. data on hiring and wages dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might decide it has succeeded in cooling inflation and can wind down plans for more rate hikes.
The House Armed Services Committee held its first hearing Tuesday to discuss threats posed to US national security by the Chinese Communist Party.
The Grammys brought us a stacked and uniformly strong line-up of performances from Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more. Here's how they ranked.
The toll of police brutality in America was on painful display Tuesday night as family members of Black men and women killed in custody joined lawmakers in the Capitol to hear President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Seated near first lady Jill Biden were the mother and father of Tyre Nichols, who died after being savagely beaten by Memphis, Tennessee, police officers last month. “There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a child,” Biden said after introducing RowVaughn and Rodney Wells to a standing ovation.
School officials said police arrested one person after a video of students from a K-8 school assaulting a young girl on a bus in Homestead went viral.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked Monday to comment on polls indicating the American people are losing faith in Biden's leadership.
TAMPA — The trial of the first of about 20 people to be arrested in Florida on charges that they committed voter fraud by casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election ended with a split verdict in a Tampa courtroom Tuesday night. Nathan Hart, 49, was arrested in August as part of a sweep announced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It was the first such move since DeSantis had established a ...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were caught having a tense conversation during the 2023 Grammys and everyone's speculating on what was said.
In a viral TikTok video, a woman from St. Louis shared a screenshot of a pet fee and $15 monthly rent cost for fish at a luxury Missouri apartment complex.
Sen. Raphael Warnock says there’s a chance his new children’s book could “be banned” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) because it addresses race issues. The Georgia Democrat appeared Monday on “The Daily Show” to promote “Put Your Shoes on and Get Ready!” The picture book, whose title draws from a phrase Warnock says his…