Gov. Shapiro signs bill repealing ban on religious garb for teachers

Xpressbees, an Indian logistics firm that works with several e-commerce firms in the country, has raised $80 million in a new funding round led by Ontario Teachers' late-stage venture growth fund amid a surge in the country's online shopping activity. The Canadian pension fund has acquired a stake in the Pune-headquartered startup at about $1.4 billion valuation, the same value at which the startup raised a Series F tranche earlier. With the latest investment round, Xpressbees' cumulative funding has reached approximately $680 million.