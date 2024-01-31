Gov. Shapiro touts economic plan in Erie: 'I'm sick and tired of losing to friggin' Ohio'

.

On Tuesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro rolled out his 10-year plan for economic development in Pennsylvania.

A day later, Shapiro offered up some details of that plan in Erie at the annual meeting of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

More than anything else, though, he pounded home the message that Pennsylvania has been losing the battle of economic development for far too long. He said it's going to take a financial investment to change the equation that has corporate site selectors largely ignoring the Keystone State.

A competitive nature

Shapiro, who spoke to a packed house at Penn State Behrend, used numbers to make his point. He said that Ohio, our neighbor to the west, has about 1.5 million fewer residents than Pennsylvania, but spends about seven times as much on economic development.

"I am sick and tired of losing to friggin' Ohio," Shapiro said to applause from a crowd of about 250 people. "To really compete, we need to put a marker down."

That marker will take the form of cash. Shapiro talked in general terms Wednesday about millions of dollars worth of planned investments that are part of a 10-year economic plan. He promised more detail when he makes his budget address on Tuesday.

More: Marijuana to mental health, 5 questions ahead of Gov. Josh Shapiro's 2024 budget address

In Erie on Wednesday, Shapiro talked about some of the things that are going well for the state's economy, including the sale of organic produce and energy production. In Erie, he talked abut the bayfront, a history of manufacturing and a revitalized downtown.

"Erie has a proud heritage when it comes to manufacturing," he said.

Moving at the speed of business

Shapiro stressed his administration's commitment to making government "move at the speed of business."

Shapiro said when he came into office, it took an average of eight weeks in Pennsylvania to get approval for a new business license.

"That did not sit well with me," he said. "Today, it takes three days."

Shapiro said he won't be satisfied until Erie and Pennsylvania realize more of their potential.

To do that, he said his administration will focus on five key industry sectors, including agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing and robotics and technology.

"I'm competitive as hell," he said. "I want Erie to win. And I want to put points on the board every single day."

Shapiro doubled down on the pep rally nature of his remarks.

"I am tired of Pennsylvania's humility being an excuse for holding us back," he said.

More: Shapiro plan would unite PASSHE, community colleges, cut tuition to $1,000 per semester

Working across the aisle

Shapiro, who reminded the audience that he is the only one of the nation's 50 governors who works with a politically divided legislature, praised the General Assembly for working with his administration.

One of those legislators, Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-49th Dist., of Millcreek Township, returned the favor following Shapiro's address, praising his skill as a public speaker.

"I think what Gov. Shapiro is proposing on the economic development front will be good for Erie," Laughlin said.

But the success or failure of that plan will depend on execution both by the General Assembly and executive branch, he said.

Contact Jim Martin at jmartin@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: PA Gov. Josh Shapiro touts economic plan at Erie chamber event