Gov. signs bill to fight crime in New Mexico

Mar. 9—Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law Wednesday a sweeping crime package that includes eliminating the statute of limitations on second-degree murder charges and creating stiffer penalties for gun crimes.

"Every New Mexican deserves to feel safe in their communities — and they are demanding action from their government," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "House Bill 68 expands upon the transformational work we've done in previous years, strengthening our state's public safety system and making streets safer in every New Mexico community."

Other provisions of the legislation include: creating the crime of operating a chop shop; adding funding for round-the-clock GPS monitoring of defendants; and enhancing death benefits for the families of officers killed in the line of duty to $1 million from $250,000, which the Governor's Office called the most generous in the nation.

In addition, the bill adds three new judges in the 2nd, 5th, and 13th judicial districts and establishes programs to recruit and retain law enforcement officers, "accompanied by $50 million in the budget to establish an officer recruitment fund," the Governor's Office said.

"Crime must be the priority in every session until we have a system that works from top to bottom to protect New Mexico families," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, said in a statement. "This is a real first step forward, getting support to our officers and getting tougher on gun violence."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

