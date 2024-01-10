Gov. Stitt approves emergency alcohol rule for restaurant staff tastings

Gov. Kevin Stitt's signing of a new rule regarding educational alcoholic beverage training for employees makes it effective immediately.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an emergency rule into effect allowing specific licensed businesses to hold educational staff alcohol tastings on site.

The rule passed by Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission in a special meeting last week, was written as the result of concerns from the Oklahoma Restaurant Association and others in the hospitality industry, following a citation at local fine dining restaurant Mahogany.

A spokesperson for Stitt confirmed his signing of the rule, with The Oklahoman, late Wednesday. The governor's signature makes the rule effective immediately, according to ABLE Commission assistant director and general counsel Lori Carter.

The ORA issued a statement following the governor's signing of the rule calling it "a significant development for the food and beverage industry in Oklahoma."

The rule outlines specific standards for how tastings of beer, wine and spirits for employees must be conducted.

The ORA said it is planning to file legislation to correct the laws that caused the initial problems, including issues with straw testing that were not resolved by the new rule.

"The emergency rule does not cover straw testing, a practice often used to ensure the quality and consistency of beverages before they are served to customers. However, the ORA will include straw testing in the forthcoming legislation, suggesting a comprehensive approach to the regulation of beverage service and education," the ORA said in its statement.

