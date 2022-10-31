Gov. Tate Reeves calls special legislative session on record economic development project

Gov. Tate Reeves, center, speaks of how he and House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, and fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right, are now working on a deal about how to spend $1.2 billion in CARES Act funds, during Reeves' daily news conference, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Jackson, Miss.

Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday called a special session of the Mississippi Legislature to convene Wednesday regarding an economic development project.

The session will begin 10 a.m. Wednesday, the governor announced in a tweet Monday, and he said it may only last one day, but he did not name the business involved.

The potential economic development project would bring 1,000 jobs to the "Golden Triangle," an area encompassing Starkville, Columbus and West Point. According to Reeves, the average salary for those jobs would be $93,000, roughly twice the state's median household income. According to 2020 census data, the median household income in Mississippi was $46,511 while per capita income was $25,444.

Reeves said it would be the largest economic development in the history of the state, with a $2.5 billion capital investment. He said that was roughly twice the previous record.

"The Mississippi Legislature has helped us build a business climate that encourages economic growth. Job creators around the globe want to be in Mississippi. And — together — we are proving that every day!" Reeves said in a tweet.

While it is unclear exactly what actions the legislature will need to take in order to secure the project, the state has provided incentives to large employers in the past. In a tweet, Reeves said he has been in discussion with Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the leaders of the legislature's two chambers.

"Looking forward to full legislative bodies taking swift action for what could be a 1-day session!" Reeves said in the tweet.

The Legislature is not scheduled to reconvene for its 2023 regular session until early January.

