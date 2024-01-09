Gov. Tate Reeves pledges to focus on economy, healthcare sector, as he is sworn in Tuesday

As Gov. Tate Reeves begins his second term as governor, he plans to focus on finding more ways to attract people to locate in the state, growing Mississippi’s economy and the healthcare sector, Reeves said in his inaugural address Tuesday.

Reeves was sworn in for his second term as governor Tuesday at the Mississippi State Capitol Building in front of a crowd made up of legislators, state officials, guests and members of the public.

“Our goal must be what I call Mississippi Forever,” Reeves said Tuesday. “I want to build a state where my daughters, and all of our sons and daughters can proudly stay and raise their families. I want every kid, from the Delta to the Coast, from Tishomingo to Tallahatchie, to grow up with the idea that they’ll be Mississippi Forever. I want every child to have the opportunities for an education and a career that enable them to be Mississippi Forever.”

Gov. Tate Reeves, center right, his wife Elee Reeves center left, and their daughters, background from right, Tyler, Emma and Maddie exit the state Capitol for inauguration ceremonies in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Reeves told those in attendance he plans to push further economic development, workforce training and advancing K-12 education, which he hopes will translate into more people choosing to either stay or move into the state.

“Mississippi’s most valuable export has not been our cotton, or even our culture. It’s been our kids,” Reeves said. “Mississippi minds dominate some of the top positions in government, business and entertainment across the country. They carry with them the pride and grit that is engrained in every Mississippian. They made other places better, and we missed out on all they could have done here at home.”

Reeves first entered state politics in 2004 after he was elected as the state treasurer. He served in that role until 2012, when he was elected to the position of Lieutenant Governor under his predecessor, then-Gov. Phil Bryant. Reeves went on to win the 2019 governor’s election over Democratic opponent Jim Hood, and most recently won this past year’s governor’s race over Brandon Presley.

Growing the economy

Chief Justice Mike Randolph issues the oath of office to Gov. Tate Reeves as his wife Elee Reeves holds the Bible during the inauguration ceremony at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023. Reeves, the 65th governor of the state, begins his second term.

During his address, Reeves said he plans to continue building on capital investment in the state, which he believes will create more jobs and opportunities for state residents.

Since Reeves first took office in 2020, the state has garnered more than $6 billion in capital investments from companies looking to locate or expand current operations in the state. Reeves said that trend will only grow through his second term.

“Together, we secured record-breaking economic investment, which included the single largest economic deal in state history,” Reeves said. “And you ain’t seen nothing yet. We’ve got some big things coming and projects that will fundamentally change lives and transform our state for the better.”

Attendees pledge allegiance during the inauguration of Gov. Tate Reeves at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

In October 2022, the state legislature passed economic incentives for Aluminum Dynamics, an aluminum flat roll mill, to invest $2.5 billion for a new facility in Lowndes County. That investment constituted the state’s single largest investment.

Reeves said he hopes to champion further tax cuts over the next four years.

“Let’s continue to give Mississippians relief from taxes and eliminate the burdens on their families,” Reeves said. “Let’s be transformational in those efforts to compete with the best.”

Reeves previously supported cuts and the elimination of the state’s personal income tax, and in 2022, signed into law Mississippi’s largest tax cut ever.

Gov. Tate Reeves presents his inaugural address after giving his oath of office during his inauguration at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023. Reeves, the 65th governor of the state, begins his second term.

Healthcare

Reeves said he hopes to further promote more opportunities for Mississippians to receive healthcare, as well as more mothers having medical resources. He did not, however, elaborate on his plan to increase healthcare options in the state.

In 2023, Reeves signed into law post-partum Medicaid for mothers from 60 days of coverage to one year.

“We need to recognize that the cost of healthcare continues to rise, and access seems too limited,” he said. “… Let’s protect mothers and babies by further expanding the Pro-Life Agenda — by making Mississippi the best place in America to have and raise a child.”

