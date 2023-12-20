Gov. Tim Walz appoints Brad Lindsay to be commissioner of Veterans Affairs

Gov. Tim Walz announced on Wednesday the appointment of Brad Lindsay to the post of commissioner of Veterans Affairs.

Lindsay had served as temporary commissioner since September with the retirement of Larry Herke.

“As a U.S. Army veteran with extensive experience serving Minnesota’s veterans and their families, I’m proud to appoint Brad Lindsay to this important role,” Walz said in a statement. “As a veterans affairs leader, he has worked tirelessly to end veteran homelessness, strengthen our veterans homes and cemeteries, and connect Minnesota’s veterans to the services and benefits they have earned.”

Lindsay has served as the state Department of Veterans Affairs deputy commissioner of programs and services since 2014.

He has overseen the Veterans Programs and Memorial Affairs, Veterans Services, and Veterans Education and Occupational Resources teams. Lindsay also served as the departments senior director of programs and services for three years and as Olmstead County veterans services officer for six years. From 2008 to 2009, Lindsay was president of the Minnesota Association of County Veterans Service Officers.

“I have spent the last 25 years serving the veterans of Minnesota in one capacity or another – it has truly been my life’s work and passion,” said Lindsay, an Operaton Iraqi Freedom veteran, in a statement. “I sincerely appreciate everyone who has supported and mentored me over the years and who will undoubtedly support me in my new role. Thank you to Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan for their continued confidence in me to provide nation-leading programs and services for my fellow veterans.”

Veterans groups

The appointment received positive support from veterans groups.

“Brad Lindsay, a combat veteran himself, is the perfect person for the Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Affairs,” said Stephen Whitehead, Minnesota Disabled American Veterans adjutant, in a statement. “As a veteran who has been serving veterans for more than two decades, Brad understands the importance of taking care of veterans and has what it takes to get the job done right.”

VFW State Cmdr. Dan Meyer said in a statement that Lindsay “will be a great asset” for the department.

“Brad Lindsay is a great team player who is always willing to work with the veteran service organizations and always looking out for the best interests of Minnesota veterans and their families,” Meyer said.

Panel looking into care at domiciliaries

Last March, several whistleblowers came forward with allegations of a toxic workplace at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Hastings.

After the caregivers spoke out, the Minnesota Senate veterans committee called Herke to testify on the allegations. Before the hearing, Herke fired two top officials who oversaw care at the Hastings facility — site administrator Mike Anderson and Deputy Commissioner Doug Hughes.

Since workers first spoke publicly about problems in March, additional complaints surfaced. At least a dozen current and former caregivers have filed official complaints with state and federal agencies.

In September a special panel created by the Legislature to probe the level of care provided to veterans at the state’s two assisted-living-style homes — called domiciliaries — began meeting. The domiciliaries are in Hastings and Minneapolis.

State lawmakers wanted the panel to look deeper at the allegations of toxic work environments at Department of Veterans Affairs facilities.

