Gov. Tina Kotek announces two new executive orders to address homelessness in Oregon

Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders on Jan. 10, 2023, declaring a state of emergency due to homelessness, setting a housing production goal, and directing all state agencies to prioritize the crisis.

On the anniversary of her inauguration, Gov. Tina Kotek signed two new executive orders to address homelessness in Oregon.

On her first day in office, Kotek signed three executive orders, declaring a state of emergency around homelessness, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and setting housing production goals.

"One year ago, I told Oregonians that the homelessness emergency order was only the first step and that it would take collaboration to act at the scale and urgency this humanitarian crisis demands,” Kotek said in a statement Tuesday.

Kotek said she would sign a new executive order to maintain additional capacity in Oregon's shelter system, rehouse additional people experiencing homelessness, and prevent further people from being homeless.

The governor also said "measurable outcomes" for the executive order would be developed and announced by the end of February.

The second executive order will "refresh" the state's Interagency Council on Homelessness to develop additional plans based on the executive order she signed last year. The executive order directed state agencies to reduce sheltered and unsheltered homelessness across Oregon using their existing capabilities.

The council will discuss the next steps on Jan. 16, according to Kotek's press statement.

According to Kotek's office, Oregon Housing and Community Services data showed the goals of the initial executive orders were met over the past year: 1,032 low-barrier shelter beds created, rehousing 1,293 households experiencing unsheltered homelessness, preventing 8,886 households from entering homelessness.

Kotek had set a goal of 600 shelter beds, rehousing 1,200 households and preventing 8,750 households from becoming homeless statewide. Final data for initial outcomes will be available in late February, her office said

Kotek is set to discuss the executive orders further in a press conference Tuesday.

"We are continuing the fight to bring housing stability to more Oregonians. I want to thank legislators, local governments, shelter providers, and housing providers for stepping up last year and delivering results to address our homelessness crisis. We’ve seen that together we can make an impact, and we will continue to push this work forward until every Oregonian has a safe and stable place to call home," Kotek said in her statement.

Dianne Lugo is a reporter at the Statesman Journal covering state government and equity and social justice. You can reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo.

