Gov. Tom Wolf excludes Northern Pennsylvania Regional College from budget proposal

Officials at the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College are "extremely disappointed" that Gov. Tom Wolf zeroed out the state-funded school in his proposed budget.

The NPRC, which serves a nine-county footprint that includes Erie and Crawford counties, received $7 million in the current fiscal year. But Wolf's proposal, released Tuesday, provides no state funding for the two-year college, which serves a largely rural area through an education model that connects students in one or more classrooms virtually to teachers in another location.

"I was, I guess, shocked is probably the best word," NPRC President Susan R. Snelick said. "We were very disappointed and surprised for sure."

Hands-on: Northern Pennsylvania Regional College unveils hands-on training center in Fairview Township

Susan Snelick, president of Northern Pennsylvania Regional College

Snelick hasn't received an explanation as to why Wolf blanked NPRC's budget, but said she will be reaching out to legislators over the next week to make the case for funding. Snelick said the college "didn't put in an ask" for funding, but was anticipating level funding at $7 million for the coming fiscal year.

"I'll try to find our champions to tell our story, so I definitely have my work cut out," she said. "There's nothing substantial to explain why that happened, especially despite the fact that most other post-secondary higher education institutions saw an increase in his budget."

Sold: Mercyhurst North East campus sold to Baltimore-based owner of S.P.I.R.E. Institute

Wolf's office did not immediately return calls Thursday morning to explain the issue.

Gov. Tom Wolf, left, and Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito discuss state funding for education Wednesday at Erie's Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School.

The Democratic governor, who is in the final year of his second and last term, was in Erie Wednesday to tout his 2022-23 budget proposal and the $1.25 billion increase it includes for basic funding for public schools, plus millions more for special education, early childhood education and state-owned universities.

Story continues

Wolf visit: In Erie visit, Wolf touts 'generational investment' in education. Here's what local schools would get

The proposal includes a $75 million increase for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and $200 million for a scholarship program for students at state-owned universities and community colleges.

The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College does not fall under Pennsylvania's community college system. Instead, it is deemed a "regional college" by the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education established the college in May 2017. After partnering with Gannon University, which provided curriculum in the early years of the college, the NPRC in January 2020 began operating as an independent institution, which means it's authorized to grant degrees and certificates.

Snelick said the NPRC's operating budget is roughly $7 million — about what it receives from the state. However, it does also include some capital expenses related to workforce development courses.

"We understand that this is the first of many steps in the annual Commonwealth budgeting process," NPRC spokeswoman Abigail Petrosky said.

That's why Snelick feels confident that state lawmakers will resolve the funding issue during budgeting talks.

Still, Wolf's proposal to exclude the NPRC "sends the wrong message," she said.

"In my heart, I know we're doing the right thing," Snelick said. "We're providing affordable, accessible education to a nine-county region that hasn't had that opportunity. We have institutions that are doing a great job, but not at the community college price and also not in their communities where students don't have to move away from home to experience post-secondary education. We're a great model, too, because we're not investing in infrastructure. We're not building buildings. Our model is sustainable over the long haul."

Without the funding, Snelick said it would be "tough" for the NPRC to make it through the upcoming fiscal year on tuition, fees and donations alone. The NPRC has a reserve fund, but because the college is still in its infancy that reserve isn't significant.

"Once you've become a zero, it's really hard to fight back to get back in that budget," she said. "So you don't ever want to be taken out of it, but we'll fight the fight that we have to, to make sure people understand our model better. I just think if you're not living in our nine counties, you might not understand what we are because we're not an online school. So it's just about answering the questions that people outside of our region aren't asking."

Contact Matthew Rink at mrink@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNrink.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Gov. Tom Wolf excludes NPRC from budget proposal. School seeks answers