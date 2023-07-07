Gov. Tony Evers asks for safeguards on PFAS bill to ensure communities can access state relief

WAUSAU - Gov. Tony Evers is calling for safeguards on recently proposed "forever chemical" legislation in order to prevent Republicans from blocking aid for communities being impacted by contamination.

At a Thursday afternoon stop at the Wausau water treatment plant, Evers said legislators are not necessarily experts on PFAS, and that they should listen to the scientists with the Department of Natural Resources when it comes to complex chemical issues.

The Legislature is currently working on an expansive PFAS bill, which would create grant programs to test, treat and remediate PFAS, in addition to taking away some of the DNR's authority to hold polluters accountable. The bill is currently being amended by authors and has not yet received votes from the Senate or Assembly.

The bill would work in conjunction with the $125 million "PFAS trust fund" that was created by the budget signed by the governor on Wednesday.

But accessing that trust fund once legislation is passed could be difficult because the DNR would likely be required to go in front of the Legislature's powerful Joint Finance Committee, which has recently blocked a number of agency proposals with an anonymous vote of its members.

In order to counter that, Evers is hoping that safeguards could be added to any legislation, in order to prevent long wait times or outright denials of funding without explanation.

"We have to make sure that any enabling legislation or administrative rules give the DNR authority to do it," Evers said.

Gov. Tony Evers gazes over the railing and into the water treatment pools during a visit to the Wausau water treatment plant on Thursday, July 7, 2023. The city is currently working to install a filtration system for PFAS, worth about $17.5 million.

And while those safeguards are being worked on, Evers said that the anonymous objection process should be eliminated, too.

"We've got to do something about that," he said. "That's just the most ridiculous thing, that someone without identifying themselves can stop something in progress. But if we have to do a workaround on that, we will."

But Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Green Bay, said there shouldn't be any worry over the funding being halted or held back by the Republican-led Legislature and the finance committee.

Cowles, who is one of the authors of the PFAS bill and has been pushing for action on the issue for years, said that he would be among a very outspoken group that would ensure funding measures get a hearing and a fair consideration. There shouldn't need to be a requirement placed in the bill.

"I'd be among the leaders that would be pushing for expeditious action," he said. "That doesn't mean that we would agree with everything the DNR would do, but those things can be negotiated, too."

In Wausau, with one of the most extensive contaminations in the state, the city council recently approved borrowing $17.5 million to finance a treatment system that will be installed over the course of the next year. Mayor Katie Rosenberg is hoping that money from the trust fund will be available to pay off some of that amount but is prepared to go in front of the Legislature to ensure members understand the impact on her community in the case of an objection.

"It's complicating," she said. "But if that happens, we have platforms to tell our story, so everybody making decisions about this money will know what we're going through and what we have gone through."

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of man-made chemicals used for their water- and stain-resistant qualities in products like clothing and carpet, nonstick cookware, packaging and firefighting foam. The family includes 5,000 compounds, which are persistent, remaining both in the environment and human body over time.

The chemicals have been linked to types of kidney and testicular cancers, lower birth weights, harm to immune and reproductive systems, altered hormone regulation and altered thyroid hormones. The chemicals enter the human body largely through drinking water.

PFAS have been found across the state.

