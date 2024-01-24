Gov. Tony Evers calls out Republicans over 'breathtaking' inaction on PFAS

MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers used his State of the State platform Tuesday night to call out Republicans to take action on addressing forever chemicals in Wisconsin waters, calling the lack of action on the issue "breathtaking."

"PFAS are a real threat to our kids, families, and communities. These human-made chemicals can be toxic to humans and wildlife — and they’ve been used in everyday products for more than half a century," Evers said. "In Wisconsin, where we hunt, fish, and want to trust the water coming from our tap, and where our economies rely upon water resources for livestock, crops, and outdoor recreation, PFAS are a threat to our way of life and our economy," he said during his address.

PFAS have been a big issue for Evers for the past several years, following the discovery of extremely high levels of the chemicals in Marinette and the Town of Peshtigo in 2017 and then several other communities across Wisconsin.

Since then, Democrats and Republicans have been at odds over how best to regulate the compounds, and who's responsible for cleanup after contamination is found.

The Legislature took its biggest step to date last year with the creation of a $125 million trust fund to aid communities, but separate action is necessary to allocate the funds.

"I signed the budget last July. Today is January 23rd. It’s been over 200 days, and Republicans have not released one cent of that investment. A $125 million investment to fight PFAS statewide is sitting in Madison because Republicans refuse to release it. That’s breathtaking. Republicans, please release this funding so we can get it out to the families, child care facilities, schools, businesses, and communities across our state who need it,” Evers said Tuesday.

The $125 million PFAS trust fund intended to help cover the cost of testing, remediation and studying the chemicals further. The funding didn't come with guidelines on how it would be spent, so legislation had to be introduced. The PFAS bill has been the source of contention, over limitations on the Department of Natural Resources and how money would be allocated.

The most current iteration, which has been approved by the full Senate, but has not yet been taken up by the Assembly, would create grant programs aimed at providing aid to communities with contamination, in addition to limiting the actions that the Department of Natural Resources could take to address contamination or hold polluters accountable.

It would also commission studies, require a reduction in costs for testing, expand a well compensation grant program, and establish an innocent buyer program that would help property owners who unknowingly purchase land contaminated with PFAS.

The bill does not include funding for the programs. Instead, funding was created by the budget process this summer, during which lawmakers set aside $125 million to address the compounds. That funding could be accessed by the DNR if the agency goes in front of the Legislature's budget committee and receives approvals for projects.

Evers has indicated he may not support the bill if it were to reach his desk in its current form.

In addition to strife over PFAS funding and legislation, the state has also struggled to regulate the chemicals in the groundwater, which provides water for drinking and cooking for a large number of Wisconsinites. .

At the end of last year, the DNR announced it could not move forward with its proposed standards for PFAS in groundwater, because the cost of compliance was too high. State statutes outline how much a rule can cost businesses and communities, and shut down rulemaking if that cost is over $10 million.

While Evers has pushed Republicans to create an exception to the spending rule, Republicans have remained silent on the issue, leaving groundwater unregulated and residents with private wells without resources they need to fight contamination.

Evers again urged lawmakers to allow the DNR to move forward with those standards.

About PFAS

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of man-made chemicals used for their water- and stain-resistant qualities in products like clothing and carpet, nonstick cookware, packaging and firefighting foam.

The family includes 5,000 compounds, which are persistent, remaining both in the environment and human body over time. The chemicals have been linked to types of kidney and testicular cancers, lower birth weights, harm to immune and reproductive systems, altered hormone regulation and altered thyroid hormones.

The chemicals enter the human body largely through drinking water. PFAS have been found across Wisconsin.

