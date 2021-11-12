Gov. Tony Evers puts 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops on standby for Rittenhouse verdict

MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers is sending Wisconsin National Guard troops to the Kenosha area to be on standby at the conclusion of jury deliberations in the trial of a teenager accused of shooting three men during riots in the city last summer.

Evers mobilized about 500 troops to be on hand in the area if local law enforcement need their assistance during potential unrest in the city following a verdict, according to his office.

“We continue to be in close contact with our partners at the local level to ensure the state provides support and resources to help keep the Kenosha community and greater area safe,” Evers said in a statement. “I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully.”

Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who faces five felony charges: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of reckless endangerment. He is also charged with possessing a gun as a minor, a misdemeanor.

Rittenhouse, then of Antioch, Illinois, is accused of shooting three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot from behind multiple times by a white Kenosha police officer when Blake refused to drop a knife and tried to get in his car to leave the scene.

The incident sparked furious protests against police brutality and racial discrimination that took place in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The Kenosha demonstrations turned into destructive riots, where buildings and property were burned and destroyed.

The ordeal became a flashpoint in the 2020 presidential race with former President Donald Trump touring the destruction in the few months leading up to the November 2020 election and lobbing criticism at Evers over his response.

Republicans are again focusing on the governor's response to the shooting and riots in 2022 races.

Evers last mobilized troops to Kenosha in January in anticipation of the Kenosha County district attorney’s decision to charge Rittenhouse.

In 2020, Evers deployed the National Guard on Aug. 23 and doubled the size of the deployment to 250 the next day. That same day, Evers turned down assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security offered by the Trump administration because he had just sent more guard members to the city.

But after the Rittenhouse shooting, Evers mobilized another 250 troops and accepted the White House’s offer to send up to 2,000 National Guard troops from neighboring states to help contain the unrest.

