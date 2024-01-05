Gov. Tony Evers says it's 'way too soon' to decide on seeking a third term

MADISON – It's "way too soon" to decide whether he'll seek a third term in 2026, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said this week.

"Don't know yet," the governor said in an interview on Wednesday when asked whether he'll run for reelection.

The 72-year-old former educator unseated former Gov. Scott Walker in 2018, denying the Republican a third term with a 1.1% victory margin. Evers fended off a challenge from businessman Tim Michels in 2022, defeating him by 3.4 points.

In November of last year, the most recent time the Marquette University Law School asked the question, Evers was viewed favorably by 50% of voters and unfavorably by 42%.

Evers previously hinted at a potential reelection bid during his June 2023 speech at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's state convention, joking that people could call him "Three-Term Tony" if they wanted.

Wisconsin is one of few states that lack term limits for governors. Republican former Gov. Tommy Thompson is the state's longest-serving governor, serving four terms starting in the late 1980s.

Evers said he thinks "we had a good last year," touting the 2023-25 state budget along with several bipartisan agreements, "from affordable housing to making sure that the Brewers stay in town to shared revenue." He also said the state is in good economic shape. Wisconsin is projected to end the 2023-25 budget with a $4 billion surplus and $2 billion in its rainy day fund.

"So, maybe, but I'm not going to decide for some time. Way too early," he said.

Jessie Opoien can be reached at jessie.opoien@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tony Evers says it's 'way too soon' to decide on seeking a third term