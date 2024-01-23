Gov. Tony Evers' State of the State address is tonight. Here's how to watch and what to know.

Gov. Tony Evers will deliver the annual State of the State address in the state Assembly chambers Tuesday night.

The Democratic governor will lay out his priorities in front of the Republican-led Legislature, which then delivers a response.

Here's what to know about how to watch it, who'll be there and the history of the speech.

Gov. Tony Evers delivers his fifth State of the State address Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Capitol in Madison, Wis.

What time is the State of the State address?

Evers' speech is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

How can I watch the State of the State address?

PBS Wisconsin will televise the address. It'll also be streamed on WisEye.org, which provides coverage of most major events in the state Capitol.

What is the history of the State of the State address?

The Wisconsin Constitution requires the governor to “communicate to the legislature, at every session, the condition of the state, and recommend such matters to them for their consideration as he may deem expedient.”

There's no requirement that the communication must be in the form of a speech, though. On a few occasions, including in 1849 and 1897, governors provided their address in writing, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau. In 2021, Evers delivered his speech virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are also no specifics on when the governor must give the update, but governors have typically delivered the speech in January.

When was the first State of the State address?

The first State of the State address was delivered on June 8, 1848, by Gov. Nelson Dewey, as detailed in the 2007 Blue Book.

Dewey set out tasks involved in establishing the new state government. He also focused on taxes and education — two issues with the most staying power in politics.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Brian Hagedorn arrive before Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State address Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Who attends the State of the State address?

Lawmakers, state Supreme Court justices and statewide officials like the lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer and secretary of state typically attend the address. Special guests might also be invited.

Republican leaders sit behind Evers as he gives his speech, offering a rare chance to see how they interact together in public.

What will the speech be about?

The speech is generally an opportunity for the governor to lay out his policy goals for the year ahead, many of which Republicans who control the Legislature often choose not to take up if they disagree with his spending priorities.

Evers and the Republican-led Legislature have recently been at odds over issues like funding for PFAS and finding solutions to the state's child care crisis, so those topics could get mentions in his speech this year.

Last year, Evers used the speech to declare 2023 "the year of mental health" and said he would seek hundreds of millions of dollars for mental health services.

