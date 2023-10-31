Gov. Tony Evers sues GOP lawmakers over blocking UW System pay raises and conservation projects

MADISON - Gov. Tony Evers is suing Republican legislative leaders over decisions to withhold pay raises for University of Wisconsin system employees and to block conservation projects, arguing such actions made by legislative committees rather than the full Legislature violate the state Constitution's separation of powers requirements.

The Democratic governor is asking the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up the legal challenge directly, bypassing lower courts, "due to its significant statewide importance as well as the 'exigent harms' caused by Republicans’ unconstitutional obstruction," according to the governor's office.

The petition, filed by Attorney General Josh Kaul, asks the state Supreme Court to invalidate state laws that empower legislative committees to effectively veto Evers in the lawsuit argues Republican lawmakers are "unconstitutionally and unlawfully obstructing basic government functions" by blocking salary increases for tens of thousands of UW staffers that have been approved in the current state budget and halting conservation projects without a vote of the full Legislature.

"Republican legislators are unconstitutionally obstructing basic functions of government — actions that have not only aimed to prevent state government from efficiently and effectively serving the people of our state but are now actively harming tens of thousands of Wisconsinites every day across our state,” Evers said in a statement.

"I promised the people of our state that I would always work to get things done, and I’d always try to do the right thing, and today, I’m doing both by insisting we follow our state’s constitution.”

Republican lawmakers in mid-October approved pay raises for all state employees — except those working for public universities.

That's despite the GOP-controlled Legislature and Evers signing off on 6% pay raises for about 35,000 University of Wisconsin System employees over the next two years.

The process requires approval from a state legislative committee on employee relations, which is co-led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. He has refused to approve the raises until UW campuses dismantle diversity initiatives on campus.

UW System President Jay Rothman said the withholding of raises was "unprecedented." Employees have received small raises in recent years that haven't kept up with rising inflation.

Lawsuit also cites blocking Knowles-Nelson Stewardship projects

According to the governor's office, the lawsuit also aims to prevent the Legislature from outright blocking projects proposed under the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship land conservation program.

Over the last several years, Republican members of the powerful Joint Finance Committee have blocked a number of popular projects, then refused to hold public meetings informing applicants why funding was denied. Members of the committee are permitted to anonymously object to a project, without any requirements for public disclosure.

Some of the projects rejected in recent years include the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs outside Port Washington, on the shores of Lake Michigan. The project was ultimately funded Evers, using $2.3 million of federal COVID money, eliminating the need for stewardship money.

More recently, the committee objected to the purchase of conservation easements on tens of thousands of acres in northern Wisconsin that would have ensured public access to the Pelican River Forest in perpetuity. The Department of Natural Resources sought about $15.5 million for the purchase. The project was objected to last year due to concerns by some local municipalities, but despite ongoing negotiations, the finance committee has refused to take up the project during an open meeting.

The program is named after former Govs. Warren Knowles, a Republican, and Gaylord Nelson, a Democrat, who had strong conservation records when Wisconsin emerged as a leader in environmentalism during the 1960s. It has aided the state in conserving thousands of acres. It’s been largely popular with Wisconsinites, conserving thousands of acres across the state.

Laura Schulte and Kelly Meyerhofer of the Journal Sentinel contributed.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gov. Tony Evers sues GOP lawmakers over blocking UW pay raises