Gov. Tony Evers urges parole chairman to reconsider decision to release man who killed wife in front of child

Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State address Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Capitol in Madison, Wis.

MADISON - Gov. Tony Evers is imploring the chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission to reconsider his decision to release from prison a man who stabbed his estranged wife more than 40 times in front of one of their children.

Evers sent the letter to chairman John Tate within an hour of meeting with family members of Johanna Rose Balsewicz, who was killed by Douglas Balsewicz in 1997 — a meeting that left the victim's daughter and sisters hopeful, they said.

“I think it’s very wrong what Tate did and decided and I hope he changes his mind after this,” Nikkole Nelson, Johanna Balsewicz's daughter, said outside of Evers' office after the meeting. Nelson, who was present during her mother's murder, brought with her to the Capitol her four-week-old daughter, who bears the same middle name as her grandmother.

"We're pretty certain this is going to be overturned," Karen Kannenberg, Balsewicz's sister, told reporters. "Let's just wait to see what's really going to happen but what we heard in there, we feel really good that it's going to be overturned."

In the letter, Evers said he did not have the authority to block Tate's decision to grant early parole to Douglas Balsewicz but urged him to consider new statements from the victim's family "to determine whether this additional victim input changes your opinion as to whether release would depreciate the seriousness of this offense."

"I do not agree with this decision, and I have considerable concerns regarding whether Johanna’s family was afforded sufficient opportunity to voice their memories, perspectives, and concerns before this decision was made," Evers wrote.

"I have often spoken about forgiveness and the power of redemption — values I know Johanna’s family and I both share. I also believe, however, and Wisconsin state law agrees, that the voices, experiences, and trauma of victims of crimes must weigh heavily in these conversations and deserve full and meaningful consideration. Justice simply demands it."

Kim Cornils, Johanna Balsewicz’s sister, said the family didn’t receive official notification that Tate was granted parole until Thursday — six days before he is scheduled to be released.

After seeking a meeting with Evers for days, the victim's family visited the state Capitol on Thursday to force a conversation with the governor. The group met with Evers' chief of staff Maggie Gau instead because Evers was traveling.

Cornils said after Friday's meeting, "I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that Gov. Evers cares about murdered women and families in the state of Wisconsin. And I know that without a doubt today."

Tate did not immediately have a reaction to Evers' letter.

Douglas Balsewicz, 54, fatally stabbed his estranged wife Johanna more than 40 times in her West Allis home in 1997, while the couple's two small children were present. He was charged with first-degree intentional homicide which carries a mandatory life sentence upon conviction.

Balsewicz later pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide and armed burglary, and was sentenced to 40 years on each count.

He was first eligible for parole in 2017 and was denied. A panel of the Parole Commission reviewed his case last month for a fifth time. To earn parole, inmates generally must have shown good conduct, use of prison programming, a reduction in risk of reoffending, a plan for how they would live and work upon release, and have served an adequate amount of incarceration.

The commission determined that "the amount of time served is sufficient so as not to diminish the seriousness of the offense," the commission said in a recent written statement. Balsewicz had not had any major conduct reports, has met all his programming needs and has been classified as minimum security, according to the commission.

Tate, who was appointed by Evers, approved Balsewicz's parole on April 27. The Fox Lake Correctional Center is supposed to release him by Tuesday. He would remain under supervision and live under strict conditions, like people on probation or extended supervision.

Most of Wisconsin's approximately 20,000 inmates were convicted after the state passed a "Truth in Sentencing" law in 1999 and serve their full terms, usually followed by additional time on supervision in the community.

Less than 2,000 inmates are still imprisoned for older convictions that include the option to seek parole. More than 150 were granted parole in each of the last two years.

