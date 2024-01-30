Gov. Tony Evers vetoes redrawn legislative maps Republicans passed last week

MADISON - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed a set of new legislative maps passed by Republicans last week amid an order by the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court to redraw the state's electoral boundaries.

The legislative action and subsequent veto comes days before two consultants are set to submit a report analyzing several map proposals submitted as part of the redistricting case before the state Supreme Court, which declared the current legislative maps unconstitutional. The court said it is prepared to draw maps if Evers and the Republican-led Legislature cannot reach an agreement.

"My promise to the people of Wisconsin is that I will always fight for fair maps — I won't accept anything less. It’s about doing the right thing. Simple as that," Evers said in a post Tuesday on the social media platform X.

"Republicans passed maps to help make sure GOP-gerrymandered incumbents can keep their seats. Folks, that’s just more gerrymandering. Wisconsinites don’t want Republican or Democrat maps because we're not a red or blue state — we’re a purple state, and our maps should reflect that."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said last week the plans made "minuscule changes" to a plan previously submitted by Evers.

This story will be updated.

