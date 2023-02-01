Gov. Wes Moore pitches teacher help, service year for high school grads in State of State

Brian Witte
·4 min read

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore emphasized commitment to public service in his first State of the State speech Wednesday, highlighting his proposal to create a service year program for high school graduates that he said will be the first of its kind in the nation.

Moore, who is the state’s first Black governor, noted that the word “service” comes from the Latin word for “slavery.”

“So, it’s fitting as the first African American in the state of Maryland to deliver this speech,” Moore said, pausing while lawmakers applauded, “standing in a building that was built by the hands of enslaved people, that we are now putting service … towards the good of all. The irony is that it’s service that will help save us.”

The new governor said he wants to promote service as a state ideal, telling legislators that he benefited because of people in his life “who stepped up even when they were not called.” He has set aside $18 million in the budget for a new Department of Service and Civic Innovation initiative — which will be a voluntary, service year program for high school graduates to better prepare them for future jobs.

INAUGURATION PHOTOS:Wes Moore sworn in as governor of Maryland on big day for history: PHOTOS

“While our young people give back, they also lay the foundation for their future success through job training, through mentorship programs, and it creates a lifelong habit of service to our state — something we so desperately need,” Moore said. “Whether they’re preparing our state for the realities of climate change or tutoring our students, or caring for the sick, young people should have the option to perform important service today and build a foundation for our shared future.”

With budget surplus, drive to address childhood poverty

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore arrives to give his first state of the state address, two weeks after being sworn as governor, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Annapolis, Md.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore arrives to give his first state of the state address, two weeks after being sworn as governor, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Annapolis, Md.

Moore, a Democrat who has been in office for two weeks, pitched his legislative priorities to a General Assembly, where Democrats hold strong majorities. His landslide victory in November brought an exuberant lift to Democrats, who had grown weary from the rare, two-term tenure of a Republican governor in a state where Democrats outnumber GOP voters 2-1.

Moore entered office with the benefit of a large budget surplus, largely due to enormous federal COVID-19 pandemic relief. The governor’s $63.1 billion budget proposal, which is about 3% less than last year's budget, includes about $2.5 billion in the state’s rainy day fund, or about 10% of the state’s general fund. In addition, the state budget has a fund balance of $820 million.

Speaking to a crowded room of legislators in the House of Delegates, Moore also focused on addressing childhood poverty. The former CEO of the national anti-poverty group called the Robin Hood Foundation has budgeted $171 million to permanently extend the earned income tax credit and to expand the child tax credit.

Tax relief for military retirees

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore gives his first state of the state address, two weeks after being sworn as governor, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Annapolis, Md.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore gives his first state of the state address, two weeks after being sworn as governor, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Annapolis, Md.

The governor, who served as a paratrooper and captain in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, also has set aside $33 million in his budget plan for tax relief for military retirees to encourage veterans to remain in Maryland.

During his speech, Moore introduced several guests to illustrate the need for the legislation he supports this session. One of them was Angela McCullough, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant, and the owner and CEO of Maryland-based consulting firm, Tri-Logistics.

“She’s an example of what our state needs more of,” Moore said.

More:With Maryland on verge of marijuana legalization, what could be next?

The governor also called attention to a proposal to strengthen the pipeline of qualified teachers with a measure called the “Maryland Educator Shortage Act.” Moore said the measure will create new pathways to address the shortage of qualified teachers, giving students the mentors and leaders they need to explore the full range of opportunities in emerging sectors.

Moore also said he wants to increase salaries to recruit and retain corrections and parole officers. He said his budget calls for more than $30 million to get the state more staff and resident advisors for juveniles.

A faster pace for minimum wage

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore gives his first state of the state address, two weeks after being sworn as governor, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Annapolis, Md.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore gives his first state of the state address, two weeks after being sworn as governor, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Annapolis, Md.

Moore also wants to reach a $15 hourly minimum wage at a faster pace than the gradual increases approved by lawmakers in 2019 and index it for inflation. Under current law, the state won't reach $15 until 2025. The minimum wage rose to $13.25 last month.

Moore also underscored the importance of his proposed salary increases for state employees — in order to make state government a more attractive place to work. He also wants to fill about half of the state’s 6,500 vacant positions in executive branch agencies.

“This isn’t about creating big government,” Moore said. “This is about creating a better one.”

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Gov. Wes Moore pitches teacher help, tax relief for military retirees

Recommended Stories

  • Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate com

  • Jordan Klepper Left Stunned By Bizarre New Conspiracy Theories At Trump Event

    "The Daily Show" correspondent found some truly wild beliefs among the ex-president's supporters.

  • Inmate Humiliates Russia’s Shadow Army by Casually Taking Cab Home

    Spencer Platt/GettyPrisoners recruited by Russia’s Wagner Group to fight in Ukraine seem to be increasingly realizing they’ve been duped, and that no one ever counted on bringing them back alive.One inmate recruited by the group back in November has absconded from his team in Ukraine’s Luhansk region and fled to Russia by bus and ride-sharing app, where he says he is now hiding out in fear of revenge.“We thought we’d be equal with the hired fighters, that we wouldn’t be any different, but in rea

  • Stormy Daniels thanks Trump for accidentally appearing to admit that an affair with her 'happened a long time ago'

    Daniels tweeted a snarky rebuttal after Trump on January 31 called her a "horseface" on Truth Social.

  • Damning Montage Exposes Donald Trump’s Fifth Amendment Hypocrisy In Less Than A Minute

    The former president used to have a very different opinion of people who invoked the constitutional right.

  • MSNBC Host Ridicules Lindsey Graham's ‘Hostage’ Video For Trump: ‘Blink Twice’

    "Oh man," began Ayman Mohyeldin as he ridiculed the South Carolina Republican's address at Donald Trump's 2024 campaign rally.

  • George Santos loses his cool with OAN reporter after being questioned about the sincerity of his apology for campaign lies

    The New York Republican is facing mounting pressure over his many false claims, even from right-wing media outlets like OAN.

  • Journalist Reports Pro-MAGA GOP Insiders Secretly 'Can't Wait Until This Guy Dies'

    “I was taken aback by how often I heard this,” McKay Coppins said on CNN.

  • Trump’s Financial Situation Is Even Shakier Than We Knew

    When Donald Trump left office in early 2021, he was apparently on much thinner financial ice than almost anyone knew.That revelation, which three accounting experts confirmed upon reviewing Trump’s 2020 tax return, may help explain some of the financial and political moves the former president has made in the intervening years. Snowballing legal fees, along with other possible legal settlements and judgments, threaten to consume the

  • What Adani’s Downfall Tells Us About India’s Crony Capitalism

    The allegations put a spotlight on the relationship between India's business and political elite.

  • Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

    As Russian troops continue military operations in the then more-than-four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers were flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba. Also Read: Putin's

  • Hundreds of Chinese Americans protest in Dallas against 'discriminatory' Texas Senate bills

    Chinese Americans from North Texas are protesting against two Texas Senate bills that would ban specific communities from buying property in the state. Over 250 protesters flocked to John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza in downtown Dallas on Sunday to condemn Senate Bills 147 and 552, which they have denounced as discriminatory. Bill 147, filed by Republican State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst in November 2022, will effectively prevent people with ties to four countries — China, Russia, North Korea and Iran — from purchasing Texas property or real estate if passed.

  • A conservative judge who helped stop Trump on Jan. 6 wants to finish the job

    Late one night in the spring of 1994, a 40-year-old federal judge was startled awake by loud pounding at the front door of his home in Vienna, Va. The sound was so jarring, so insistent, so out of character for his quiet Washington suburb that it unnerved J. Michael Luttig, a product of Northeast Texas who had put down deep roots in Beltway power circles.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Luttig told his wife, Elizabeth,

  • MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

    Scott EisenMAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately

  • Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops

    GettyRussia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of a

  • Longtime Santos treasurer is out, she tells federal regulator

    The New York Republican announced a new treasurer for his political groups on Tuesday evening.

  • Trump ‘False Denials’ in Fraud Suit Merit Sanctions, NY Says

    (Bloomberg) -- New York’s attorney general said she will seek sanctions against former President Donald Trump, his three oldest children and their lawyers for making “demonstrably false” denials in response to the state’s $250 million fraud suit.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries

  • This will force Russia to end the war

    This question is complex in reality, but from our point of view, simple at the same time.

  • Ukrainian military says Russia suffered huge losses in Bakhmut in past day

    Invading Russian forces lost more than 500 people killed and wounded near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, over the past day, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevatyi said on Ukrainian national television on Jan. 31.

  • California Democrats try again to rewrite concealed-carry gun law

    California lawmakers are trying again with a risky bill to restrict who can carry loaded weapons in public after the Supreme Court struck down restrictive concealed-carry laws.