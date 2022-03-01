In Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot case, Jackson County judge hears from key informant

Pete Musico looks on as his attorney Kareem Johnson questions an informant at a hearing in the Jackson County Circuit courtroom of Thomas Wilson Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Musico is allegedly involved in the Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot.

JACKSON – Lawyers for three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer questioned a key informant Monday in an effort to undermine the state's case, arguing entrapment.

The lawyers finished their arguments Monday, and Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson, who is hearing the case, will rule on the defense's claims and determine whether the case goes to trial Tuesday afternoon.

Pete Musico, 44; his son-in-law, Joseph Morrison, 27, and Paul Bellar, 23 — who have been accused of supporting terrorism, gang membership and carrying a firearm in the commission of a felony — claim they were duped.

Nicholas Somberg, left, speaks to his client Joseph Morrison at a hearing County Circuit courtroom of Thomas Wilson Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Morrison is allegedly involved in the Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot.

Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani said no government agent or informant pressured or coerced anybody, and the defendants intended to commit acts of violence before they met the informant.

But just before breaking for lunch, Wilson said he wasn't sure how many of the defense questions were relevant to their entrapment argument.

The defendants are among 14 men charged in state and federal courts of targeting the governor because they disagreed with her early COVID-19 mandates.

One informant, who goes by the name Dan to protect his identity, recorded a conversation in 2020 that both sides have used to make their case.

Defendants Joseph Morrison left, Paul Bellar and Bellar's attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick are present at a hearing in the Jackson County Circuit courtroom of Thomas Wilson Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The defendants are alleged to be involved in the Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot.

Defense lawyers sought to portray the 34-year-old paid informant as someone to whom the defendants were friends with, looked up to and helped organize the group.

The informant testified he had served in the Army as a sergeant, held the No. 2 leadership position in the Wolverine Watchman, and even attended one of the defendant's birthday parties.

Dan said he used his military experience to provide training to members of the Wolverine Watchmen, including the defendants. The prosecution added that he only provided training at the request of the group.

In a series of detailed questions, Bellar's attorney, Andrew Kirkpatrick, sought to clarify how involved Dan and Bellar were in the planning. Dan said he may have set up one of the meetings, and acknowledged Bellar was not involved in many of the activities.

Kirkpatrick said Bellar left Michigan in July and did not return, and therefore was not involved in any planning.

Nicholas Somberg, Morrison's lawyer, asked Dan directly whether he played a part in the plot.

Dan said no, his role was to offer access to the FBI.

William Rollstin, first assistant attorney general for the state of Michigan, further clarified Dan's involvement in the plot. In his responses, Dan said he never coerced or incentivized the three men to commit acts of violence.

First Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin questions an informant during a hearing in the Jackson County Circuit courtroom of Thomas Wilson Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, alleging Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison, and Paul Bellar were involved in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer.

In fact, Dan said he frequently de-escalated situations and prevented potential violence.

Dan also said he contacted law enforcement and became an informant immediately once he saw Wolverine Watchmen threaten violence against law enforcement officers.

Last week, lawyers parsed language in FBI informant's recordings.

The prosecution pointed to the defendants' own words — "let’s get that b---- as she goes out the emergency exit," "this is about pointing rifles at f----ing police officers and f---ing politicians and squeezing the f---ing trigger," "heard we have the same goal" — as evidence.

Prosecutors also offered photos connecting the defendants to others connected to the plot in federal court — Adam Fox, who is accused of being the ringleader, and Barry Croft — and showed the defendants' ties to the Boogaloo movement, which aims to incite a civil war.

The defense, however, has raised its own claims, including questioning the credibility of FBI agents and what the informant's recording reveals, and suggesting that Bellar left Michigan and didn't participate in providing material support to a terrorist act.

