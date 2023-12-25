Gov. Youngkin’s holiday décor includes a nod to Newport News nonprofit and Colonial Williamsburg

At first glance, the golden teddy bear nestled in between fir branches of a Christmas tree inside the governor’s executive mansion could be a regular stuffed animal.

But this bear has a special purpose. It carries a mini backpack stuffed with sheets of paper, and it’s distributed to sexual assault survivors as a recovery tool.

“They can write their pain and fear and anger on the paper and then tuck it away in Freedom Bear’s heart and let him carry it for awhile,” said Virginia Woodward, chief executive officer with Fear 2 Freedom.

The Newport News-based nonprofit provides support to sexual assault survivors. It was among three charities honored this month by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and first lady Suzanne Youngkin during a holiday reception at the governor’s mansion. All three organizations have ornaments featured on a Christmas tree in the mansion.

Woodward, who attended the event, said it was “very special” to see the group’s bear placed within several Christmas trees.

“It was an honor,” she said. “The fact that the first lady and the governor were willing to shine light on this issue means so much to us and to the survivors.”

Fear 2 Freedom was founded in 2011 by Rosemary Trible, wife of longtime former Christopher Newport University president Paul Trible, years after her own sexual assault. The organization assembles and distributes care kits for survivors to use after their physical evidence recovery examinations. The kits provide a change of clothing, as personal items are generally collected as evidence. It also include toiletries, hand-written letters of support and comfort items like Freedom Bear.

Woodward said the bear helps survivors express their feelings and track their grief process.

When survivors feel they are healing, whether that day comes months or years after their assault, they remove the dissolvable paper from the enclosure in the bear’s heart and place it in a glass of water, Woodward explained. They can then watch their former fears disappear.

The other charities honored with ornaments this year were James House and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

James House is a nonprofit in the Richmond area that advocates for those affected by stalking and sexual and domestic violence.

“It was certainly our pleasure to be selected,” wrote Chana Amaro, chief executive officer for James House. “First Lady Suzanne Youngkin has toured one of our facilities and engaged with us through the Partnership for Petersburg, which we deeply appreciate.”

TAPS is a national nonprofit that helps those grieving the death of a military veteran. It offers a range of programs, including a peer support network and family grief-counseling camps.

“We proudly honor the service members or veterans from the Commonwealth of Virginia as a reminder of their sacrifice,” TAPS Founder Bonnie Carroll said in a statement.

The organization’s ornaments each memorialize a different Virginia veteran: Kevin T. Archer, Michael A. Boyer, Kevin Williams Sr., Sandra Su, Scotty D. McCall Jr., Marvin Kellem IV, Stephen Kitsner, Christopher Connors, Tanner Romanos, Robert Bartulewicz, Matthew R. Davis, Joshua L. Drablos, Benjamin Hines, Jesse Oliver, Craig Higginbottom, Edward Jones, Nicholas Amsberry, Malcom Xavier Perry, and Brian Bourgeois.

In an email, Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said the governor and first lady appreciated the opportunity to recognize the organizations and have enjoyed hosting a mix of guests throughout the holiday season.

“The Governor and First Lady cherish the annual Virginia holiday traditions such as lighting the capitol Christmas tree that commemorates wonderful Virginia nonprofits,” she wrote. “(They) had the great pleasure of welcoming Virginians from various religious, community, nonprofit and government groups into the executive mansion.”

This year’s decorative theme, A Commonwealth Christmas, paid homage to centuries-old traditions embraced in Colonial Williamsburg.

“The halls are decked with evergreen boughs seen by early settlers as good luck tokens for the coming year,” states a description of the theme on the executive mansion’s website. “Fresh flora, feathers and fruits such as apples, lemons, limes, oranges, pears and pomegranates ordain the mantles in reference to Della Robia style wreaths of Colonial Williamsburg.”

The annual gingerbread house is a mini replica of the brown-brick Governor’s Palace in Williamsburg. It was created by Executive Mansion Pastry Chef Scott Henderlite.

Cash Arehart, manager of historic interpretation for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, said the real palace was an imposing structure that served as the official residence of several royal governors. It also later housed two of Virginia’s post-colonial governors, Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson.

“The governor’s palace when it was originally constructed was really meant to impress the person observing it with the might and the majesty of the British Crown,” he said. “It has a wonderful symmetry to it that’s common in Georgian architecture. It also has a rather impressive-sized copula over the top of the building.”

While the edible version may have more icing than majesty, Arehart said he expects it would make a delightful holiday treat.

“I think that’s a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s bound to get guests of all ages excited.”

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com