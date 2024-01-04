Gov. Youngkin's proposed income tax cuts could benefit wealthy, create revenue shortfall

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed personal income tax cuts would disproportionately benefit wealthy Virginians while creating a multi-billion-dollar revenue shortfall over the next two years, according to analysis by The Commonwealth Institute.

Youngkin included a 12% reduction in income tax across the board in his budget proposal, released in December. That cut would reduce personal income tax from 2% to 1.75% for the lowest tax bracket, and 5.75% to 5.1% for the highest tax bracket.

That reduction in income tax alone would cost Virginia $3.46 billion over two years according to analysis by The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, a left-of-center non profit organization that focuses on fiscal and policy research in Virginia.

To stem that loss of revenue, Youngkin included proposals to expand sales tax to new economy products, like digital streaming services and downloads and plans to increase the state’s sales tax 0.9%, from 4.3% to 5.2%.

The governor has also proposed a $300 million cut to K-12 education, compared to current spending, over the next two years. Rodrigo Soto, revenue campaign manager at The Commonwealth Institute, said the proposed cuts to K-12 education would partially pay for the $3.46 billion revenue shortfall that is anticipated if the governor’s proposal were to pass as is.

The governor's office disputed the institute's analysis and claimed that Youngkin's budget includes "the largest per-pupil education investment in the history of the Commonwealth."

"TCI’s incorrect claims show a fundamental lack of understanding of education funding in the Commonwealth," Christian Martinez, Youngkin's spokesperson, said.

Potential cuts to already struggling K-12 schools

A Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission report released over the summer found that Virginia schools already receive less K–12 funding per student than the 50-state average, the regional average, and three of Virginia’s five bordering states.

“For all the governor’s bluster about ‘restoring excellence,’ ‘historic investments in education,’ and ‘parents mattering,’ his proposed cuts to K-12 education in the face of such overwhelming need speak volumes about how much he truly cares about our students’ success.” James J. Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, said in a statement following the release of the governor’s budget in December.

Sen. Louise Lucas (D - Portsmouth), incoming chair of the Commonwealth’s Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, said that the governor’s proposed budget is “dead on arrival” in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in December.

“He says he is focused on the future of the Commonwealth, but he is really only concerned with lining the pockets of billionaires,” she said.

Disparate levels of tax relief

In his address to the General Assembly’s Joint Money Committee in December, Youngkin called his budget a part of a “bold, necessary path forward.”

“Virginia is on the verge of winning the fierce competition among our peer states for jobs, innovation, residents, and opportunity,” he said.

According to the Commonwealth Institute, Youngkin’s proposed personal income tax cut would offer a household that makes more than $2 million annually nearly $13,000 in income tax relief, compared to a household that makes around $50,000 annually which would see just over $100 in income tax relief.

“Our analysis shows that actually the wealthiest will benefit the most from this, not the people struggling to make ends meet month to month,” Soto said. “If the governor was truly focused on helping people make ends meet and the day-to-day living expenses, we would have seen incredible investments in Virginia’s public K-12 education.”

The General Assembly will put forward their own budget proposals, which Soto anticipates could look vastly different than what the governor has proposed, once the legislature convenes for the 2024 session.

Youngkin will continue to have veto leverage in negotiations after the Democratic-controlled legislature puts forward its version of the budget.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Virginia governor's proposed budget could create a revenue shortfall