Govan death: Man who died in Glasgow flat named by police

A 23-year-old man who died after being found with serious injuries at a flat in Glasgow has been named by police.

Stephen Gray was pronounced dead at the property on Southcroft Street in the Govan area after emergency services were called at about 19:00 on Friday.

Police said Mr Gray's next of kin have been informed.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Hannah Edward said: "Our thoughts are with Stephen's family and friends at this very difficult time."