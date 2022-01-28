Grenfell: Gove calls for insurance probe as costs soar

·3 min read
Grenfell
The Grenfell fire in June 2017 claimed the lives of 72 people

The insurance market is "failing" some leaseholders living in blocks of flats due to premiums "rapidly escalating" following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the housing secretary has said.

As a result, Michael Gove has called on the UK's financial regulator to review the buildings insurance market.

He said despite progress to remove dangerous cladding, premiums had "increased dramatically".

Some leaseholders had seen insurance costs more than double, he added.

In the letter to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Mr Gove said he had heard from "innumerable" leaseholders about the pressure they face from escalating building insurance premiums on high and medium-rise blocks of flats.

"I have been particularly concerned to hear of cases where insurance premiums have escalated by over 100% year-on-year, leaving residents with crippling costs," he said.

Mr Gove warned a lack of new policies being offered from insurers was forcing people to shop in a limited market place and "in many cases, trapping people with their current provider".

He said that despite progress in removing dangerous cladding, including the combustible ACM type from 85% of high-rise blocks found to have it installed, building insurance premiums had "increased dramatically for almost all leaseholders in blocks of flats".

"Understandably, many policyholders do not view the market as effectively delivering accessibly priced, widely available insurance," he said. "I share that view, and do not consider this an acceptable situation."

Mr Gove said the market lacked transparency and there was not currently any "useful data" to explain insurers rationale behind increasing charges.

In response to the housing secretary, the FCA said it had been monitoring the rising premiums and had written to the bosses of insurers and brokers. It also agreed with Mr Gove that there was lack of data, which created "challenges" in understanding the underlying causes of year-on-year price increases.

FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said the regulator would "remind firms of their obligations under our rules", which include that insurers should consider the "costs borne by leaseholders when determining whether a product is fair value".

"This is especially important as most leaseholders pay for buildings insurance through service charges, and cannot shop around to find the best deals," he said.

In the wake of the Grenfell fire, which killed 72 people in 2017, flammable cladding and other fire safety defects have been discovered in hundreds of blocks of flats across the UK.

Removing cladding can cost millions of pounds per block, with the cost often being borne by individual flat owners, under the leasehold system in England and Wales.

It has left many with huge bills to fix unsafe homes.

Workers removing cladding
Workers removing cladding

However, the government has promised to pay to remove cladding in high-rise flats, and in January, Mr Gove announced that people living in blocks between 11m and 18m high would also not face the costs of remedial works.

He said businesses who manufactured combustible cladding and insulation "must pay now, instead of leaseholders".

Mr Gove has asked the FCA to work with the Competition and Markets Authority to review the sector to find out why prices have risen so much and the causes of the "marked restriction in coverage available for multiple-occupancy buildings".

The FCA said a key factor in the price of insurance policies was the insurers' assessment of risk, which it said had been affected by unsafe cladding.

It also added there was an "increased understanding" of the likely scale of claims associated with flats affected by building defects.

"For example, where in the past a fire event may have been viewed as a risk to only a single unit or its adjacent properties, it is now commonly understood that unsafe building practices may result in significantly greater damage, more associated claims events, and a risk of more tragic events," the regulator said.

"We... want to ensure that products provide fair value, and premiums fairly and accurately reflect risk."

The FCA has been asked to provide feedback within three months, with a final report in six months.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest expects ether to soar over 7,000% and hit a $20 trillion market cap by 2030

    A note from the firm said ether will meet or surpass a $20 trillion market cap by 2030, adding that the price of one bitcoin could hit $1 million.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Auto industry could see billions in losses if interest rates spike

    The prospect of rising interest rates has the automotive industry on edge.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • Pros and Cons of Living in a State With No Income Tax

    Every U.S. citizen is responsible for paying federal income tax, and some taxpayers also must pay a separate state income tax. As of 2022, just nine states don't impose any additional income tax:...

  • Tanzanian fintech NALA raises $10M seed to build Revolut for Africa

    NALA, a Tanzanian cross-border payments company that recently pivoted from local to international money transfers, said Thursday it has raised $10 million in a new fundraising round. The seed round is coming almost three years after NALA secured a seven-figure pre-seed round led by Accel in 2019. In that time, NALA built a mobile money service in East Africa and scaled it to more than 250,000 users.

  • ‘This feels very unfair.’ I’m 73 and worked full-time in education. Over 17 years, I made only one late payment on my student loans. I still owe $12K. Can you help?

    After applying for loan forgiveness, I was notified that payments made before 2007 do not count. Answer: “You can, seemingly, do everything right — work in public service and make your payments — and still not get forgiveness due to the red tape inherent in the system,” says Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet’s student loan expert. For those unfamiliar, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program forgives the remaining balance on direct loans after 120 qualifying monthly payments have been made under a qualifying repayment plan — but even the Department of Education itself notes that this program has had flaws: “The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program is an important — but largely unmet — promise to provide debt relief to support the teachers, nurses, firefighters, and others serving their communities through hard work that is essential to our country’s success,” it writes.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down 11.6% in 2022 -- 6 Charts Suggest What Will Happen Next

    Overall, the Nasdaq is down 11.6% since the beginning of the year (as of Wednesday afternoon). Let's take a look at some prior crashes -- September 2001, the Great Recession of 2008-09, and the coronavirus sell-off in 2020 -- and see how the stock market responded after these sell-offs. After the terrorist strike against Wall Street, the stock market panicked and there was a quick sell-off.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market for 2022?

    Investors are worried about a stock market crash, and they're trying to figure out how to weather the storm. The obvious reaction is to sell stocks and prevent further losses, but that might not be the wisest decision. The Federal Reserve took an aggressive stance on its tapering timeline in recent months.

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy if 2022 Brings a Bear Market

    As we near the end of the first month of a new year, the stock market is experiencing a lot of turmoil. 2021 was a huge recovery year after the 2020 crash, and the market ended on a high, with the S&P 500 up 26.9%. Another factor is premium valuations on growth stocks, whose prices are falling more in line with their real growth prospects.