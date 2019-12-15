Gove Rules Out Scottish Independence Referendum: U.K. Politics

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to re-shape his cabinet after winning a big majority in the U.K. general election. Johnson’s opponent Jeremy Corbyn has said he’s sorry for the crushing defeat his Labour party suffered.

Johnson is preparing to finalize his cabinet and will appoint top ministers MondayPremier will outline government program in Queen’s Speech on Thursday. Plans include boosting funding for the National Health Service, delivering BrexitCorbyn says he takes responsibility for Labour’s heavy defeat, after saying he’ll stand down as party leaderLikely candidates to replace Corbyn start setting out their visions for Labour

Gove Rules Out Scottish Referendum (8:40 a.m.)

Cabinet minister Michael Gove ruled out a second referendum on Scottish independence, giving an emphatic “no” when asked about the prospect in a Sky News interview. “We were told in 2014 that that would be a choice for a generation,” Gove said. “We are not going to have an independence referendum in Scotland.”

Gove’s comments set up a battle with the Scottish National Party after its leader Nicola Sturgeon said her party’s strong performance north of the border – it won 48 of 59 seats – meant she had the mandate to demand a fresh vote.

Gove also said the government will legislate to guarantee extra spending for the National Health Service, and that he’s “confident” the U.K. can conclude a trade deal with the European Union on time next year. He promised to put Johnson’s Brexit divorce deal to a vote in Parliament “in short order,” while refusing to be drawn on whether that will be before Christmas.

Johnson May Fire Third of Government (Earlier)

The premier plans to fire ministers and scrap government departments in a reshuffle of his administration planned for February, The Sunday Times reported, citing a senior person in government.

As many as a third of cabinet ministers could be dismissed in the planned reshaping of government in February as the prime minister brings in new people to try build a “transformative” team, the newspaper said. Among planned changes include scrapping the Brexit department, setting up a department for borders and immigration, and rolling the Department for International Trade into the Business Department, the paper said.

Corbyn Accepts Responsibility for Defeat (Earlier)

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn accepted responsibility for his party’s biggest electoral defeat since 1935, but also defended the policy platform he stood for.

Writing in the Sunday Mirror, he described the result as a “body blow for everyone who so desperately needs real change in our country,” while he went further in the Observer, saying: “We have suffered a heavy defeat and I take my responsibility for it.”

“There is no quick fix to overcome the distrust of many voters,” Corbyn wrote. “Patronising them will not win them over. Labour has to earn their trust.”

But Corbyn also stuck to the lines he and his top team have taken since the scale of the defeat became apparent: people voted on the issue of Brexit rather than on other policies, and Labour had been subject to “media attacks” that were “more ferocious than ever.”

