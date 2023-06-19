Gove says 25-year fixed rates could help solve mortgage crisis

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove suggested that longer-term deals would protect homeowners from rising rates - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

Michael Gove has said that 25-year fixed-rate mortgages could help to solve Britain’s borrowing crisis as households brace for a further surge in their bills.

Speaking after another day of financial turmoil sent the average two-year fix up to 6pc for the first time since December, the Levelling Up Secretary suggested that longer-term deals would protect homeowners from sudden sharp rises in their costs.

Mortgage rates have surged over the past month amid fears the Bank of England has lost control of stubbornly high inflation, and analysts expect costs to climb even higher as lenders withdraw and reprice products. TSB became the latest big bank to temporarily pull some of its deals on Monday.

In Britain, most loans are fixed for two or five years. Around 1.4m of these deals are due to expire this year alone, with these customers facing a very sharp increase in their bills as a result.

Mr Gove suggested that longer-term fixed deals could mean households avoid unexpected wild swings in their bills.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said it is becoming “more difficult to have access to mortgage finance”.

Mr Gove said: “One of the things that I think is right for levelling up over all is making sure we can develop the types of products that are elsewhere in the world – particularly in countries like Canada – which are long term, fixed rate mortgages, so you don’t get the oscillation of how much you pay every two or five years, but you have certainty over as long as 25 years on what you pay. I think that is something we should look at.”

Although longer-term fixed deals would help homeowners weather interest rate rises, they could also make it more difficult for interest rates to pass through the economy and reduce inflation.

It came as the Government’s own short-term borrowing costs climbed to their highest level since the global financial crisis.

The two-year gilt yield – among the most sensitive to changes in Bank of England interest rate policy – advanced 0.06 points to 5pc, a level last reached in 2008.

Meanwhile data provider Moneyfacts said the average two-year fix had reached 6pc – adding around £1,000 a year to a typical borrower’s bill.

Although some British lenders allow customers to fix their mortgage for ten years or more, the rates charged are typically higher and the products are not widely used, accounting for only 1.5pc of the market before 2022 according to software company Twenty7Tec.

This is a result of the industry’s underlying financial structure, with most home loans funded by deposits that can theoretically be withdrawn at any time. The longer the fixed-rate term a bank lends for, the more it will need to rely on potentially expensive derivatives to structure it.

For example, the best available interest rate for a typical £200,000 two-year fixed-rate mortgage is 5.05pc from Barclays according to data from MoneySavingExpert. Specialist lender Kensington offers a 25-year fix at 5.6pc for the same loan.

A customer who fixed for 25 years now would have more certainty over their payments, but would also risk missing out on potentially far lower rates in the decades to come.

Mr Gove referenced Canada in his comments, but long fixed deals are more common in the US. In Canada, most homeowners have fixes of five years or less, according to the Canadian government.

In the US, most Americans have 30-year rates thanks to a long tradition of federal support through lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Mr Gove echoed Downing Street and the Treasury in rebuffing calls for extra support to help homeowners with soaring mortgage rates, insisting that Rishi Sunak’s plan for halving inflation this year remains the right one.

He said: “The root cause of the problem is inflation– in order to defeat inflation we need to ensure interest rates are at an appropriate level.

“If we embark on unfunded spending commitments then we risk having more inflationary pressure in the system for longer and interest rates being higher for longer, which is no one’s interests least of all those who currently have mortgages.

“So what we need to do is to have the big hairy audacious goal of reducing inflation as the most important task in mind to help people with mortgages.”

However, pressure from Tory MPs for action is starting to build, with some backbenchers calling for a Margaret Thatcher era tax relief to help home-owners to return.

The mortgage interest relief at source, or Miras, allowed Britons to claim the interest paid on mortgages off their tax bill.

The scheme was scrapped in 2000 when Labour’s Gordon Brown was Chancellor, costing today’s borrower £270 a year, according to broker L&C Mortgages.

Now some Tory MPs are calling for the policy to be readopted.

Damien Moore, the Conservative MP for Southport, said: “This government has taken steps in lots of innovative ways to support people through the pandemic and the energy crisis“This is an off the shelf Conservative solution to the problem which was scrapped by Gordon Brown.

“There’s lots of uncertainty and people want to feel secure in their homes. It gives the Prime Minister breathing room to deliver our priority of halving inflation.”

A second Tory MP, a recent former cabinet minister, said: “We know Treasury orthodox resists anything that cuts people’s taxes. But the political reality is if the government doesn’t react to this mortgage crisis, voters will.”

The Treasury has played down the likelihood of new spending to help mortgage holders, stressing it could be inflationary and noting the government’s finances are tighter given rate rises increase the cost of debt interest payments.

Such a move could include political risks, given it would be homeowners – who are on average more wealthy than other Britons – who would benefit from the tax cut. Mr Sunak in the past has favoured tax and spending moves that most benefit the less well-off.

Mr Sunak, speaking in a brief interview with a TV reporter released on Monday, played down the likelihood of extra help.

The Prime Minister said: “I know the anxiety people will have about the mortgage rates, that is why the first priority I set out at the beginning of the year was to halve inflation because that is the best and most important way that we can keep costs and interest rates down for people.

“We’ve got a clear plan to do that, it is delivering, we need to stick to the plan.

“But there is also support available for people. We have the mortgage guarantee scheme for first-time buyers and we have the support for mortgage interest scheme, which is there to help people as well.”

