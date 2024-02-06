Government 'asleep at the wheel' over claims of Iran sanction busting, MP warns

The Government was accused on Tuesday of being “asleep at the wheel” after claims that Iran has been using two UK banks to divert money around the world, evading sanctions out of premises in Belgravia.

Iran’s state-controlled Petrochemical Commercial Company (PCC) used a web of front companies in Britain to discreetly move hundreds of millions of dollars via accounts at Lloyds and Santander UK, according to documents seen by the Financial Times.

Both PCC and its subsidiary PCC UK have been under US sanctions since November 2018. But in that time, the documents were said to show the Iranian entity continuing to operate out of an office in Grosvenor Gardens near Buckingham Palace, using a web of front companies in Britain and elsewhere.

The United States alleges the network is used to get money to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force and to work with Russian intelligence agencies on raising cash for Iranian proxy militias.

The allegations come as UK and US forces have been bombing Yemen-based Houthi rebels backed by Iran after they attacked cargo ships in the Red Sea, and as Washington pursues reprisals against other Iranian-sponsored militias in Iraq and Syria following the killing of three US soldiers in a drone attack a week ago.

Lloyds and Santander UK both denied breaching US sanctions and stressed their determination to work with the authorities on combating economic crime.

But the claims were seized on by MPs ahead of a hearing on Tuesday of the Business and Trade Committee, which was examining the Government’s implementation of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act adopted last year.

“We’re sending RAF planes 3,000 miles away to hit Iranian-backed militias, only to learn that less than three miles away from Westminster, Iran’s intelligence services are using the City of London to finance terror,” the committee’s Labour chairman Liam Byrne told the Standard.

“We must now know how on Earth this was allowed to happen, and whether frankly ministers and sanctions enforcement agencies were asleep at the wheel,” he said.

The hearing is looking in part at new powers promised to Companies House to monitor foreign shell companies registered in Britain. Asked whether he was concerned that Companies House and other UK agencies are under-resourced, Mr Byrne said: “One hundred per cent.”

Layla Moran MP, the Liberal Democrat spokeswoman for foreign affairs, said: “These claims again show why we must proscribe the IRGC now.”

However, the Government is understood to be concerned that sanctioning Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps could backfire by empowering hardliners in Tehran who are bent on acquiring nuclear capability.