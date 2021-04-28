Government 'avoiding accountability' in WhatsApp messages

Cristina Criddle - Technology reporter
·3 min read
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Britain&#39;s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) use their smartphones as they visit Pizza Pilgrims in West India Quay, London Docklands on June 26, 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) use their smartphones as they visit Pizza Pilgrims in West India Quay, London Docklands on June 26, 2020

Ministers could be banned from using platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal for formal communications, if a legal challenge is successful.

Campaigning law group Foxglove, on behalf of transparency campaigners The Citizens, has accused the government of having no legal policies on “government by text”.

Members of both the cabinet and shadow cabinet use WhatsApp and Signal.

The government told the BBC it adheres to guidance.

"Appropriate arrangements" are already in place and policies are "kept under periodic review", a spokesman told the BBC.

Some instant messaging services allow you to permanently delete messages, which critics say politicians and staff could use to avoid accountability.

Campaigners have threatened to sue the government if it does not give a clear explanation of its policies on such messaging platforms, and how they adhere to the law, within 14 days.

Last month, they sent a legal letter with a similar request for transparency over these kinds of communications, but did not receive an individual response.

This new letter is a formal pre-action notice and final opportunity to respond, before launching the court case.

Public records

According to official guidance, which has existed since 2013, a record only needs to be retained "if it is needed for substantive discussions or decisions in the course of conducting business".

For example, this law would apply to messages exchanged between special advisers and a minister regarding government policy.

UK law requires that such messages be archived to record, and it is up to the originator or recipient of such messages to "take the steps" to ensure this is done.

Messages on such platforms can be set to self-destruct, or be permanently deleted - meaning they could not be stored as a public record, or revealed in a later Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

‘Rampant cronyism’

"A government of WhatsApp and Signal is undemocratic and unlawful," said Kerry Shaw, of The Citizens.

"It’s enabling the rampant cronyism and sleaze that’s infecting this government.

“We’re seeing a wholesale theft of evidence that belongs to the people - and to history.”

Last month, the group sent legal letters to the government, asking for clarification on these issues.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport responded with a blanket FOI acknowledgment letter, which Foxglove said was a "play for time".

Instant messages

The challenge adds further scrutiny on the cabinet's use of mobile phones for official government communications.

No 10 has launched an inquiry after leaked text messages - first reported by the BBC - showed Mr Johnson saying he could "fix" tax issues relating to Dyson staff who came to the UK to work on the pandemic.

That came not long after the Treasury released two of its text messages sent by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, amid an ongoing lobbying row.

The Institute for Government think tank has also campaigned for all messages sent and received on official phones to be logged.

"There needs to be a public record that something's happened," associate director Tim Durrant told the BBC. "Texting is essentially a conversation, like a meeting."

    Yui MokJust for a moment after the death of his father, Prince Philip, it looked like his wayward son, Prince Andrew, was working—or perhaps worming—his way back into the frontline of royal life.He popped up on TV screens giving a brief impromptu interview in which he spoke of his mother’s grief.Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?He came close to pulling off a coup by using the funeral to claim his naval position as admiral—a post he was due to inherit on his 60th birthday, but voluntarily deferred as the Epstein scandal blew up. A London tailor was said to have been busy making his admiral’s suit when the queen intervened, ordering all men to wear civvies.While this decision artfully avoided Andrew’s request for a promotion, it was in fact specifically targeted at sparing Harry the humiliation of being the only male Windsor on parade that day not in military uniform. Andrew is quite entitled to wear the military uniform of a vice admiral, a position he still holds. Unlike Harry, he was never forced to give up his military associations. It was notable that he was seated next to his mother at the funeral (although COVID rules mandated an empty seat between them).It appeared to many that Andrew was using the crisis of his father’s death and his status as his mother’s favorite to achieve his long-held dream—a comeback to royal life. But Buckingham Palace pushed back hard against that impression, briefing certain newspapers that Andrew had been freelancing when he made his on-camera appearance.Dan Wootton, the journalist who first broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Then, this week, a succession of curious events befell Andrew; first, his establishment of a business with a dubious former private banker was exposed and swiftly wound up and then on Tuesday evening it was announced that Prince Charles was to be the new patron of Britain’s premier musical ensemble, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.The timing of the announcement seems far from accidental. The patronage of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) was one of Andrew’s most significant roles and for Charles to take it on, as the organization prepares to mark its 75th anniversary, is a message of such non-subtlety that even the rhino-skinned Andrew will not be able to miss it.He may be his mother’s favorite, but there will be no room at the inn for him under the reign of King Charles. A source close to Andrew told The Daily Beast: “The Duke remains stepped back from royal duties until the legal process has been resolved. Until then, the Duke is sensitive to the public mood and to the fact that the institution must come first.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.