Government borrowing falls as tax income rises

Medical staff

Government borrowing fell in May from a year earlier but still remained higher than pre-Covid levels.

Borrowing - the difference between spending and tax income - was £14bn, down £4bn from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.

It was the third-highest May borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.

Meanwhile, central government receipts were £66.6bn in May 2022, £5.7bn more than May 2021, with an annual increase of £3.4bn in taxes.

However, the month saw the highest interest payment made in any May on record and also the third highest debt interest payment made by government in any single month.

The recent high levels of debt interest payments are largely a result of higher inflation, the ONS said.

Interest payments paid by the government in May increased by 70% - £3.1bn - from a year earlier.

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that debt interest payments will cost the government £87.2bn over the financial year ending March 2023.

Meanwhile, tax revenues in total rose to £48.3bn in May, with National Insurance Contributions (NICs) raising £2bn more than last year.

Employees, employers and the self-employed started paying 1.25p more in the pound for National Insurance from 6 April.