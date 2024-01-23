Government borrowing lower than expected in December

Government borrowing in December was lower than expected, according to the latest official figures.

Borrowing - the difference between spending and tax income - was £7.8bn last month, the Office for National Statistics said.

The amount was far below forecasts with many economists and analysts expecting borrowing to be double at £14bn.

The figures were boosted by a steep drop in how much interest the government paid last month.

Interest payments on government debt fell to £4bn last month, down by £14.1bn from December 2022.

That was helped by the decline in the rate of inflation which has cut the level of interest payments.

Overall, total borrowing is at the lowest for December since 2019.

However, borrowing for the financial year to December 2023 was £119.1bn, which is £11.1bn more than in the same nine-month period the year before and the fourth-highest total on record.

Total debt - which is the overall amount of money owed by the government that has built up over years - was £2.67 trillion at the end of December.

That is the equivalent of 97.7% of the size of the UK's economy as measured by gross domestic product (GDP).