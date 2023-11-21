Government borrowing rises ahead of Autumn Statement

Government borrowing in October was higher than expected at £14,9bn, largely pushed up by higher benefit payments, official figures show.

But the figures showed a smaller-than-expected deficit across the first half of the financial year.

This was due to higher tax receipts in previous months, reflecting higher wages and inflation.

Economists predict this could mean the chancellor will cut some taxes in Wednesday's Autumn Statement.

Spending on cost of living payments and higher interest on public debt - the biggest of any October since monthly records began - meant the public finances saw a bigger shortfall this October than last.

Borrowing was up £4.4bn from a year earlier and the second highest October figure on record.

October's borrowing figure - the difference between spending and tax income - was also higher than the £13.7bn forecast by the UK's fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

It was the first time borrowing has surpassed its predictions this financial year.

But better-than-expected tax receipts earlier in the financial year have resulted in an overall smaller deficit than the government assumed in the Spring Budget.

The ONS said the government had borrowed £98.3bn in total since the start of the financial year.

The figure was £21.9bn more than a year earlier, but less than the £115.2bn that was forecast by the OBR in March.

Responding to the latest statistics, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he would continue to support the Bank of England to drive inflation down to 2%.

"That means being responsible with the nation's finances," he added.

The figures on the health of the public finances are mixed news for the chancellor as he puts the finishing touches to Wednesday's Autumn Statement, and a reminder that he may opt not to give households large tax cuts yet.

Some economists think the chancellor will now meet his self-imposed rules on borrowing with around £20bn to spare.

This has raised speculation of tax cuts in the Autumn Statement, with one analyst commenting that with the election drawing nearer, the chancellor may not be able to resist the temptation to unveil a pre-election splash.

But others expect the focus will be on helping business, with households perhaps having to wait until next spring for announcements on substantial giveaways.