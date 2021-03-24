Government buildings to fly Union flag every day
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Union flag will be flown from UK government buildings every day after the rules around flag etiquette were rewritten by the Culture Secretary.
New guidance, which will apply from the summer, says all UK government buildings will be asked to fly the flag every day of the year. Currently, union flags are only flown on government buildings on set days.
For buildings with only one flagpole, the guidance says that "the Union Flag should be flown every day except on certain occasions when you may wish to fly other flags", such as the national flags of constituent nations of the UK.
Oliver Dowden, whose Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) oversaw the guidance, said the move would serve as "a proud reminder of our history and the ties that bind us".
Mr Dowden said the Union flag, created in 1606, "unites us as a nation and people rightly expect it to be flown above UK government buildings".
Although the guidance only applies to government buildings, local authorities and organisations will be encouraged to "follow suit where they wish to fly flags". The Government has also "cut red tape", which will enable councils to fly their county flag at the same time.
Robert Jenrick, the Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary, said: "Our nation's flag is a symbol of liberty, unity and freedom that creates a shared sense of civic pride. People rightly expect to see the Union Flag flying high on civic and government buildings up and down the country as a sign of our local and national identity."
It comes after Mr Dowden defended Mr Jenrick for displaying the Union flag in his office during an interview with the BBC. The Culture Secretary criticised the BBC's "sneering" attitude after its breakfast television presenters appeared to mock his colleague.
Graham Bartram, the chief vexillogist of the Flag Institute, said: "The Union Jack and Union flag are two terms that can be used interchangeably for the same flag. While in the Navy the flag flown on the bow of the ship is known as the 'Jack' , it is accepted usage to use the terms interchangeably."