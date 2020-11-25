Roots Announces Details of its Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

Reuters Videos

JOE BIDEN: "America is back." President-elect Joe Biden introduced his new foreign policy and national security team to the world on Tuesday, saying the United States was "ready to lead" again on the global stage. BIDEN: "In fact, in calls from world leaders that I've had, about 18 of them or 20 so far, I'm not sure of the exact number, in the weeks since we won the election, I've been struck by how much they're looking forward to the United States reasserting its historic role as a global leader." With his team standing behind him, Biden said they would shed what he called "old thinking and unchanged habits" in their approach to foreign relations. BIDEN: "For example, we're going to have the first woman lead the intelligence community, the first Latino and immigrant to lead the Department of Homeland Security and a groundbreaking diplomat at the United Nations. We're going to have a principal on the national security council whose full-time job is to fight climate change. For the first time ever that will occur." Each of Biden's nominees, who were masked when not speaking, delivered remarks at the same podium -- an aide wiping it down between each statement. LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: "I want to say to you: America is back. Multilateralism is back. Diplomacy is back." Comments from Biden's pick for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, reinforced Biden's intention to steer the country away from President Donald Trump's "America First" nationalism... TRUMP: "America first." ...his antagonistic approach to NATO alliances, and abandonment of international agreements. Not long after Biden's event, Trump hosted one of the few annual ceremonies he has left as president, the pardoning of a turkey ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. TRUMP: "Corn, I hereby grant you a full pardon." Behind the scenes, Trump has been waging a losing legal battle to try to overturn Biden's victory, falsely claiming the election was stolen from him. Trump has said he will never concede the election but his administration on Monday finally gave the green light for the formal transfer of power to begin. BIDEN: "I'm pleased to have received the ascertainment from GSA." Trump's critics said the nearly three-week delay undermined the incoming administration's ability to take on the many challenges the country faces.