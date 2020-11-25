Roots Announces Details of its Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call
Company to issue its Fiscal 2020 third quarter results press release on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. ET with a conference call to follow at 8:00 a.m. ET
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), the premium outdoor-lifestyle brand, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss its Fiscal 2020 third quarter results on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Ms. Meghan Roach, Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Mona Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.
Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call Details
DATE:
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
TIME:
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191
Conference ID: 2079108
WEBCAST:
Available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor website at http://investors.roots.com or by following the link here
The webcast will be available for one year.
TAPED REPLAY:
416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056
Reservation code: 2079108
About Roots
Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As of August 1, 2020, we operated 113 corporate-retail stores in Canada, two corporate-retail stores in the United States, 114 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 34 partner-operated stores in China, two partner-operated stores in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform, roots.com. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".
