Government cash for tackling violence against women

Festus Akinbusoy said he was "delighted" to secure the funding from the Home Office

Money will be spent tacking violence against women and girls, neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour, a county crime commissioner has said.

The Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye, said about £1m would be spent on the county's Safer Streets project which would run for 18 months until March 2025.

The funding from the Home Office will also be used for education in schools and spent on Neighbourhood Watch schemes, the PCC says.

"We are working with different groups and organisations here in Bedfordshire to reduce victims and increase feelings of safety in our communities," said Conservative Mr Akinbusoye.

"This new injection of funding will enable PCCs to build on these achievements and apply their local knowledge to deliver projects where they are most needed."

Ch Supt Jackie Whittred said: "The Safer Streets scheme gives us the tools to run major prevention and early intervention projects around key crime types which concern our communities.

"From working with young people in schools and colleges through to targeted patrols in key areas affected by these crimes – this funding will help us provide visible reassurance and make long-term change."

